The WSP-9 is another sparkling new SMG introduced in Modern Warfare 3. Older players will recognize the MW 2007 Uzi and will be happy to know its strength has carried forward over the decade. For that reason, we strived to find the best WSP-9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 for your viewing pleasure.

Best WSP-9 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best WSP-9 Attachments

In complete opposite fashion to its brother the WSP Swarm, the WSP-9 is a slow-paced, highly accurate semi-assault rifle weapon.

The WSP-9 is a surprisingly competent weapon for medium-long-range gunfights, despite its class as an SMG. No other submachine gun can match this weapon for its accuracy at the longer ranges. However, there are many aspects in which the WSP-9 does falter.

Its close-range effectiveness compared to other SMGs is potentially the worst of the class, its mobility and handling is nothing special either. Coupled with the fact that it has quite a slow fire rate requires you to hit your shots or risk getting killed. With some choice attachments, we can sure up some of these weaknesses while holding up its strengths.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel: WSP Optac Long Barrel

WSP Optac Long Barrel Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Magazine : 32 Round Mag

: 32 Round Mag Stock: WSP Factory Stock

Let’s start with the WSP Optac Long Barrel since it solidifies the unique strength of the WSP-9’s long-range ability by increasing its stability and range even further. The VLK LZR 7MW and the WSP Factory Stock give this weapon an incredible boost to its handling and mobility to keep it competitive in closer gunfights.

We use the MK. 3 Reflector to grab a clean and uncluttered sight, while tagging on the 32-round magazine to keep you in the fight longer. Together, these attachments will ensure your range advantage is capitalized while keeping the SMG core of the weapon alive.

Best WSP-9 Perks

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Modern Warfare 3 is the first time in a long while that the perk system has gotten any changes. Now we have pieces of body armor that grant unique bonuses just like perks. The WSP-9 despite its assault rifle-like range is still an SMG and we want to use perks that will enable that playstyle.

The best Perks are as follows:

Gloves : Commando Gloves

: Commando Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Our Commando Gloves ensure that we stay on our feet even when reloading; the unique ability of these particular gloves. Combat Sneakers, meanwhile, remove the footstep audio (Dead Silence), allowing you to catch enemies off-guard as you full sprint your way into their spawn.

To top it all off, we have EOD padding that will keep you safe from stray frag grenades or the firepower of killstreaks that threaten to end your streak randomly.

Best WSP-9 Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 has introduced Vests as their new addition to equipment. Vests are the capstone of perks, allowing you to pick up certain bonuses that you may have missed in the perks section, so you can find anything from Overkill to Fasthands here.

The best attachments are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Infantry Vest is possibly the best Vest in MW3. The WSP-9 needs the mobility increase given by the Infantry Vest and its unique ability to increase Tac-Sprint duration and recherche time. The Semtex and Flashbang let you clear out key areas and pesky campers around the map. Finally, the ACS is perfect for objective-based game modes like Domination and Hardpoint.

And there you have it. That’s the best WSP-9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite as we continue to cover all the latest developments surrounding the Call of Duty franchise.