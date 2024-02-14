With Season 2 dropping and many guns receiving some love, we wanted to see where the DG 56 measures up to the competition after its many nerfs in Season 1. The meta has changed significantly since it was at the top, so let’s take a look at the best DG 56 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Best DG 56 Loadout in Warzone

Best DG 56 Attachments

Much has changed since its heyday – the DG 56 is no longer at the top of the food chain and has been struck heavily by Activision’s nerf hammer. That being said, its weaknesses shine more apparent in Warzone than it does in MW3 multiplayer, which ultimately means to make this 3-round burst Assault Rifle relevant we have to make lots of changes with lots of compromises. The DG 56 has one stat that is as broken as it was pre-nerf; its recoil control, making it the perfect stat to sacrifice to make this AR competitive.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Sonic Suppressor

: Sonic Suppressor Barrel : CDG T-25 Light Barrel

: CDG T-25 Light Barrel Ammunition : 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds

: 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds Optic : Corio Eaglesye 2.5x

: Corio Eaglesye 2.5x Magazine: 40 Round Magazine

To make the DG 56 viable again we must make a lot of compromises. First up we have the Sonic Suppressor, which increases damage range and bullet velocity in exchange for some recoil control. We use the Sonic Suppressor over the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor for the extra 5% increase in bullet velocity.

The CDG T-25 Light Barrel offers further damage increases, upping our minimum and effective damage ranges by a decent margin. While we make no compromises initially, we lose some recoil control by not opting for the DG-56 LS18 Barrel since we lose more min/max damage range.

For one final increase to our damage, we utilize the 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds, further pushing our damage back to where it was pre-nerf. But this time we take a heavy hit to recoil control in exchange.

Our optic of choice is of course the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x, since it’s the absolute best at all ranges, offering a comfy and clean sight. Finally, the 40-Round Magazine is a must in Warzone to get through multiple members of an enemy squad.

Best DG 56 Perks

Our Warzone perks are meant to be viewed as a baseline, where any player can swap out any perk for one of their choosing, but if you wish to utilize a simple perk package then read on.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Battle Hardened

: Battle Hardened Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

With Battle Hardened you protect yourself from the constant flashbang spam and concussion assaults that irk players. Double Time is a must-have in Warzone, especially with the long sightlines and the high mobility meta.

Tempered offers us a unique ability to plate up 33% quicker than opponents while needing almost 33% fewer plates than any other squad. You’ll find so much more bag space for other gadgets like smokes or grenades. Finally, High Alert is a wonderful pick as it can simultaneously save your life and give you much-needed information on enemy positions.

Best DG 56 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Best DG 56 Attachments

For MW3 multiplayer the DG 56 still holds up to its former glory, sporting supreme handling and accuracy, and its damage drop-off is fairly irrelevant in the close-quarters maps. That being said, it’s more so the competition has been elevated rather than the DG 56 being nerfed out of the meta. SMGs like the WSP Swarm, Striker, and AMR9 are dominating close to mid-range combat, leaving little room for this AR to carve out a place for itself. But with some changes and choice attachments, we can bring it back to its former glory.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel : Aiguo Defender Short Barrel

: Aiguo Defender Short Barrel Underbarrel : XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Magazine : 40 Round Magazine

: 40 Round Magazine Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Comb: FSS Last Stand Comb

The Aiguo Defender Short Barrel is perfect for quick sprint-to-fire speeds keeping you mobile for as long as possible until you need to pull the trigger. It even offers a small increase in recoil control as a bonus.

Our underbarrel is perfect for all things mobility and control, increasing our ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speeds once again, and some more recoil stability on top.

For our last mobility adjustment, we use the FSS Last Stand Comb which gives two simple improvements, ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds. The theme of this build is to keep yourself mobile at all costs and out-Clint Eastwood your opponents.

Finally, we have the 40-round magazines to waste less time reloading and the cleanest 1x scope; the Slate Reflector.

Best DG 56 Perks

The DG 56 is a standard Assault Rifle through and through, so we want to equip perks that will bolster this weapon to squeeze out each bit of power while keeping it mobile to match the best SMGs.

The best Perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

The Infantry Vest is the best of the best right now; allowing you to sprint further and recharge quicker for swift movements across the map. MW3 is no different from any other Call of Duty when considering the chaos of the multiplayer, and we want the Quick Grip Gloves to be able to keep up with the pace. Climbing boots allow us to approach a gunfight with newfound vertically and cannot be underestimated, and we get the bonus of zero fall damage. Finally, the Tac Mask is the perfect protection from the flashbang spam and concussion assault every player knows and loathes.

That is for our best DG 56 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone guide. Warzone Season 2 has just launched so check back in regularly as the meta defines itself over the coming weeks.