MW3 Ranked – When It Starts

Ranked play has become an irreplaceable part of Call of Duty games in recent years, and it’s coming back for MW3. Here’s everything you need to know about when ranked play starts in Modern Warfare 3.

When Is Ranked Play Coming to MW3? Explained

Activision revealed during the COD Next event that Ranked Play will come out later during the first season of MW3.

Developers pointed out during the interview that they want players to get used to all the new mechanics, weapons, and maps before introducing ranked mode to the game. As such, we expect ranked mode to roll out in January or early February of 2024. Bear in mind that this is just speculation though, as Activision hasn’t yet revealed the definitive date when ranked will be added.

Image Credit: Activision

What Should You Expect From Call of Duty Ranked?

In MW2, players had a chance to experience the same kind of gameplay present in the COD League. With all the rules, maps, modes, and restrictions being the same, players will experience the ultimate form of competitive Call of Duty. These are the features we expect to come back for MW3 as well:

COD League 4v4 team format

team format Unrestricted items – all unrestricted weapons and attachments unlocked to provide a level playing field

– all unrestricted weapons and attachments unlocked to provide a level playing field At least three game modes , including CDL Hardpoint, CDL Search & Destroy, and CDL Control

, including CDL Hardpoint, CDL Search & Destroy, and CDL Control Skill Rating (SR) points system used to determine player skill level with both team and individual performance in each game affecting your rating

points system used to determine player skill level with both team and individual performance in each game affecting your rating Seven different skill divisions and a special division for the top 250 players in the world

That is all the information we currently have on the ranked mode in MW3 and its release date. In the meantime, multiplayer will be an excellent warmup for ranked, and we have a guide covering the Best Weapons in MW3 that you can use to get ahead of the competition.

.