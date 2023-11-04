When Will MW3 Go On Sale?

COD MW3 is coming out next week, and its price tag won’t be appreciated by all the gamers out there. AAA titles costing $70 has become relatively common in the last few years, and Activision isn’t making an exception to that rule when it comes to their games.

So this question follows naturally: when is it going to go on sale, and how big of a sale will it be?

When Can We Expect MW3 to Go on Sale

Last year, when MW2 came out, the pricing situation was the same, and so was gamers’ discontent with it. MW2 was released on October 28th back in 2022, and went on a 15% sale for the first time on December 16th — only a month and a half later. It’s a good sign for those who don’t mind the wait. The next big sale was on the launch of Season 2 in February. It was available with a 30% discount on the Battle.net store.

Two dates that those looking to buy the game on Steam should look out for are November 21st and December 21st. That’s when the Steam’s autumn and winter sales start. Steam has always been generous with its sales, even regarding newer releases. There is no reason this year’s sales would be any different, and it can be an excellent opportunity to nab a copy of MW3 without feeling guilty about the price.

Another thing to note is that the Call of Duty franchise recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. One can hope that during the upcoming holiday season, Activision might put out some exclusive deals regarding its newest release. There was no definitive date as of yet regarding any upcoming sales.

That’s the most we can predict, considering how little information Activision has put out regarding this topic so far. If you want to buy MW3 without waiting for a sale, check out this guide on the Best Modern Warfare 3 Audio Settings to make the most out of your multiplayer experience right from the start.