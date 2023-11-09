Modern Warfare 3 Season 0 Week 1 Challenges Guide (MW3)

With the official launch of Modern Warfare 3 coming up fast, Activision has shown players just what the first week of season 0 is going to have in store for both multiplayer and zombies. Here’s what the challenges are going to be for season 0, week 1 of MW3.

MW3 Season 0, Week 1 Weekly Multiplayer Challenges

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

For the first season of MW3’s multiplayer, there are going to be seven challenges to complete. They’re all focused around what weapons you use to get kills with, but the circumstances vary depending on the challenge. Here are the challenges for week 1:

Kill 5 operators who killed you, with a recommended weapon – 2500 XP

Get 20 operator kills with a silenced recommended assault rifle – 5000 XP

Get 10 operator sliding kills with a recommended weapon – 7500 XP

Get 1 operator triple kill with a recommended weapon – 10,000 XP

Get 20 operator kills with the MCW – 5000 XP

Get 15 operator kills with sights equipped to a recommended assault rifle – 5000 XP

Get 15 operator headshot kills with the MCW – 7500 XP

For completing all four of the weekly challenges, you’ll be rewarded with the Golden River camo, and if you complete any five of the challenges you’ll get the Jak Raven Kit to use during your endeavors.

MW3 Zombies Season 0, Week 1 Challenges

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Not only are there weekly challenges for the standard multiplayer in MW3, but there are also challenges for the Zombies mode to be completed every week. Similar to the regular challenges, they revolve around how many kills you get in certain situations.

Get 250 kills with a recommended weapon – 2500 XP

Get 100 kills with a silenced recommended assault rifle – 5000 XP

Get 30 kills with PHD Flopper explosions – 7500 XP

Get 200 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone – 10,000 XP

Get 100 kills with the MCW – 5000 XP

Get 150 scoped kills with a recommended assault rifle – 5000 XP

Get 150 Critical Kills with the MCW – 7500 XP

In both the regular multiplayer and zombies challenges, the one thing that remains constant is the required use of the MCW. That’s going to be the weapon of the week for now, but this will likely change week by week to get some variety.

That’s all there is for MW3’s weekly challenges for both multiplayer and zombies. They’ll be rotating every week to switch up the challenges and weapons, so be sure to keep an eye on the timer for when it flips over. For more MW3 guides like how to turn off dive or how to upgrade to the vault edition, keep checking back here.