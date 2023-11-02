How to Upgrade to MW3 Vault Edition

Skins don't fall far from the... Vault Edition? Is that how the saying goes?

MW3 will introduce a lot of new cosmetics, and there is a way to make yourself stand out even more right from the start. The Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition is a great way to get bonuses and exclusive skins, so here’s how to upgrade to the MW3 Vault Edition and get the extra content.

Upgrade MW3 to the Vault Edition

Upgrading from the standard digital edition to Vault differs on each platform, so we covered all of them. You can open the store page in your browser/platform app, or if you are already in COD HQ, you can access it from there as well. There are links below so you can open the store pages quickly without searching.

To open the store page from COD HQ, navigate to the home menu. Scroll the promotions available, and once you find MW3 Vault Edition, click on Pre-Purchase, and the store page on your platform will open.

Image Source: Activision

Microsoft Store

Go to the COD MW3 page within the Microsoft Store, click Choose Edition, and select the COD MW3 Vault Edition Upgrade option. Proceed to checkout, and you will be set.

PlayStation Store

Open the COD MW3 page within the PlayStation Store and scroll down the page to see the different editions available. If you already have the Digital Cross-Gen Edition, the Vault Edition will be available at the discount price. Unlock the upgrade by proceeding with the purchase.

Battle.net

Access the COD MW3 store page on Battle.net or through the desktop app. Select Vault Edition from the right-hand side. The price will be discounted if you already have the digital edition. Complete the purchase to unlock the Vault Edition.

Steam

Go to the COD MW3 page in the Steam store or through the Steam desktop app. Scroll down to the Content For This Game section, and add the Vault Edition Upgrade to your cart. Finish the purchase, and enjoy your new loot.

Now you know how to upgrade MW3 to the Vault Edition, and you can increase your in-game swag by using all those premium skins and content. If you want to learn about all the bonuses and perks you get with the Vault Edition, this article about All Modern Warfare 3 Editions, Costs & Pre-Order Bonuses, Explained, will have you covered.