MW3 Season 1 Roadmap – All Confirmed New Content

To keep the ball rolling in Modern Warfare 3, Activision will host its first-ever season for their latest reboot. We’re here to explain what you can expect for the MW3 Season 1 roadmap, including Warzone, Zombies, and Multiplayer.

What to Expect for Modern Warfare 3 Season 1

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is expected to release on Dec. 6, 2023, but there has been no official confirmation as of yet. Past events have typically started around 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. GMT, and MW3’s first season will likely begin around the same time. For a complete overview, we’ll review new additions and changes you can anticipate for each mode.

MW3 Season 1 Multiplayer Features

Image Source: Activision

MW3 Season 1 will introduce three new 6v6 maps for Multiplayer with the following locations:

Meat – Available at launch

Greece – Available at launch

Rio – Mid-season (Reloaded)

The classic Gunfight mode will also return as a 2v2 match during the Season 1 launch, located in the Training Facility. You can expect a few more 2v2 destinations shortly, possibly in the Reloaded patch.

Season 1 could address issues in MW3 Multiplayer, including problem areas like Search and Destroy exploits, unaccounted Daily Challenges progression, and Tac-Sprint delays. However, it may not cover all the bugs and laggy performances upon release, as Activision and Sledgehammer Games work through numerous error reports.

Warzone Season 1 Features

Image Source: Activision

The biggest Warzone takeaway from the MW3 Season 1 roadmap is the new map, Urzikstan. Zombies players will undoubtedly recognize this location, which is the central hub for this particular mode. Thus, if you want to familiarize yourself with this latest area, you can hop on the undead mode to get an idea of the layout.

New movements will join alongside the map, such as slide canceling, Tac-Stance, and many more. You can also look forward to the addition of Horizontal Ziplines and drivable trains, providing you with more means of travel.

Last but not least is an update to the Call of Duty HQ, a system that has been causing some issues for players with the combination of all of its modes. The MW3 Season 1 will address these concerns to make the switch more accessible between each entry.

MW3 Zombies Season 1 Features

Image Source: Activision

The hit Zombies mode will continue on its haunting adventures through the newest contents of Modern Warfare 3 Season 1. For starters, players can anticipate the arrival of Dark Aether Rifts, a unique challenge that can be unlocked after the completion of the seasonal missions. Once inside, you’ll need to fulfill dangerous tasks for a limited time in order to earn rewards and increase your rank.

If you were hoping for a new Wonder Weapon, then you’re in luck with the robust VR-11, which can transform enemies into allies. The gun will certainly come in handy for solo players, similar to the friendly dog Easter Egg.

Schematics will also be expanded through its all-new category, possibly giving the players more options with blueprints.

For now, this is what you can expect for the Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 roadmap, and there will undoubtedly be more to come as the release date approaches. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to see additional MW3 content, including whether or not Zombies will have a round-based mode.