How to Get Toxic Damage Kills in MW3 Zombies

The Zombies Challenges allow players to collect camo cosmetics and exclusive gear for their Operator. So, if you are currently stuck on the objective for Toxic Damage kills, here’s what steps you need to take.

What Is Toxic Damage in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Toxic Damage is associated with the Brain Rot Ammo Mod, and you’ll need to attach it to your weapon to eliminate the foes for the Zombies Challenges. For example, the TAQ-56 Assault Rifle requires you to get 250 kills in Zombies with the Brian Rot Ammo Mod equipped to it. You’ll know when you’ve unlocked Toxic Damage after the enemy’s health bar turns green, indicating their friendly status.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The opponent will now aid you in battle by getting rid of zombies until its duration is up, resulting in the Brain Rot Kill. Once you see this notification, it should count toward the Toxic Damage challenge. However, the ability doesn’t seem to work with the special enemy types since they are deemed too powerful.

Several weapons in the Zombies challenges may include more variations of Damage types, including Electric, Fire, and Frost. Thus, you must obtain the suitable ammo mod for these particular guns to fulfill their objectives.

How to Get Brain Rot Ammo Mod in MW3 Zombies

To acquire Brain Rot Ammo Mod in MW3 Zombies, you can try the following methods:

Complete Contracts

Loot special caches

Clear Strongholds, Encampments, and Aether Nests

Get the Brain Rot Ammo Mod Schematic

Ammo Mods typically drop as a reward for Contracts and clearing any formidable areas. Caches with purple crystals are an excellent place to loot, especially if it’s larger than the standard ones. Those lucky enough to find multiple Brain Rot Ammo Mods can place them in their Rucksack to exfil with it. That way, you can use it for another round to get enough kills for the Toxic Damage Zombies Challenges.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

MW3 Zombies players can also discover the Schematic for the ammunition to be able to take it with them when prepping for the match.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that it has a three-hour cooldown period, so you’ll need to space it out if need be.

Now that you know how to get Toxic Damage in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you can learn more tips and tricks by finding out how to get Essence fast. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional MWZ content.