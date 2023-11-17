How to Complete Outlast Contract in MW3 Zombies

The many Contracts of MWZ offer a wide variety of tasks to complete across the Urzikstan map. In particular, the MW3 Zombies’ Outlast Contract can be tricky to fulfill, and we’re here to help by showing you a few tips and tricks.

MW3 Zombies Outlast Contract Guide

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies’ Outlast Contract will be marked with a satellite dish icon on the Tac-Map, found throughout the various Threat levels. Once there, you must activate the PND mechanism, which will also be labeled with the corresponding icon.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Players must stay in the area with the purple crystals until the Analysis Progress duration ends. Now, that doesn’t mean you have to stay right next to the PND, as you’ll need to move around frequently to avoid enemy attacks. As long as you are within range of the crystals and your POV is slightly darker, the progress bar should continue to load.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

If you stray too far from the Outlast Contract location, the progress will stop and you must return to it to resume the procedure. The mission may take longer based on the Threat Level you are in, and it’s best to stick with the Low tier if you want a more accessible fight. Enemies will try to bring you down during this time, including hordes of zombies and Hellhounds.

You can utilize equipment like the Sentry Gun to make the battle easier or join a team to have someone watch you back. It is still possible to do this task solo, but I would suggest moving around as much as possible by taking advantage of the environment around you. Unfortunately, the MW3 Zombies Outlast mission typically involves a small amount of space, so you must be aware of your surroundings to avoid being eliminated.

After filling up the Analysis Progress bar, you’ll receive Essence and the Reward Rift, which provides you with a random set of valuables.

That covers everything you need to know about the Outlast Contract in MW3 Zombies. For more help with these missions, be sure to check out our guide on how to use Inhibitors to help destroy spores. You can also explore any of the relevant links below for additional MWZ content.