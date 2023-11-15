Call of Duty

How to Get Sentry Gun in MW3 Zombies

Get some extra firepower!

Sentry Gun Killstreak in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Sentry Gun Killstreak is one of the requirements needed for an Act 1 Tier 5 mission, giving you an extra hand in the fight. So, if you are having trouble finding the Sentry Gun in MW3 Zombies, we’ll show you a few ways to get it.

Where to Find Sentry Guns in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

You can get a Sentry Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies through the following ways:

  • Buy it at Medium or High Threat level zones
  • Loot large caches
  • Complete Contracts and earn Reward Rifts

Those who want a guaranteed Sentry Gun unlock must go deeper into the Threat level zones to discover a Buy Station. Of course, you’ll need to prepare beforehand by Pack-a-Punching your weapon, having enough armor, and consuming Perk-a-Colas. Once you are all set, you can exchange 2,000 Essence for the Sentry Gun Killstreak.

Buying a Sentry Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

But if you are feeling a little frugal, you may be able to get it for free from Reward Rifts and large caches within Strongholds and Encampments. I’ve discovered a few of them by simply playing through my session without needing cash. Then, players can set up the Sentry Gun, just like any other Killstreak, to take down any nearby foes.

You’ll need to get the Sentry Gun to complete the Hands Off Tier 5 mission, mandating you to kill both zombies and Mercenaries with it. Some Contracts like Aether Extraction and Defend Ground Stations will include these enemy types, so it’s essential to focus on these objectives if you want to fulfill the Hands Off quest.

Now that you know how to get a Sentry Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you can learn more tips and tricks by checking out our Where to Find Schematics guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments