How to Get Sentry Gun in MW3 Zombies

The Sentry Gun Killstreak is one of the requirements needed for an Act 1 Tier 5 mission, giving you an extra hand in the fight. So, if you are having trouble finding the Sentry Gun in MW3 Zombies, we’ll show you a few ways to get it.

Where to Find Sentry Guns in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

You can get a Sentry Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies through the following ways:

Buy it at Medium or High Threat level zones

Loot large caches

Complete Contracts and earn Reward Rifts

Those who want a guaranteed Sentry Gun unlock must go deeper into the Threat level zones to discover a Buy Station. Of course, you’ll need to prepare beforehand by Pack-a-Punching your weapon, having enough armor, and consuming Perk-a-Colas. Once you are all set, you can exchange 2,000 Essence for the Sentry Gun Killstreak.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

But if you are feeling a little frugal, you may be able to get it for free from Reward Rifts and large caches within Strongholds and Encampments. I’ve discovered a few of them by simply playing through my session without needing cash. Then, players can set up the Sentry Gun, just like any other Killstreak, to take down any nearby foes.

You’ll need to get the Sentry Gun to complete the Hands Off Tier 5 mission, mandating you to kill both zombies and Mercenaries with it. Some Contracts like Aether Extraction and Defend Ground Stations will include these enemy types, so it’s essential to focus on these objectives if you want to fulfill the Hands Off quest.

Now that you know how to get a Sentry Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you can learn more tips and tricks by checking out our Where to Find Schematics guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.