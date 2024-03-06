How to Get Dune Skins in MW3 & Warzone

Paul Atrides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen have finally made their way to Call of Duty MW3 and CoD Warzone. Dune 2 has finally hit the cinemas and it’s the perfect time for CoD to launch their skins for Thimothée Chalamet and Austin Butler. Let’s go over how to get the Dune Skins in MW3 & Warzone.
How to get Timothée Chalamet Paul Atreidies Operator
You can get the Timothée Chalamet Dune skin by purchasing the Paul Atreidies Operator Bundle for 2,400 CoD points. 2,400 CoD points will cost you around $20.00 USD or £16.79 GBP. The operator was released on December 13th, 2023.
Here’s what you get from the Paul Atreidies Dune Operator bundle
- Paul Atreides Operator skin
- Chip and Shatter Finishing Move
- Fremen Fighter Weapon Blueprint for Holger 5.56
- Desert Maula Weapon Blueprint for COR.45
- Crysknife Weapon Blueprint for Dual Kodachis
- Maud’dib Weapon Charm
- Worm Rider Calling Card
- The Fighters Emblem
How to get Austin Butler Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator
The same goes for the Austin Butler Dune skin, which you can get by purchasing the Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator bundle which will also cost you 2,400 CoD points($20.00 USD or £16.79 GBP). The operator was released on December 13th, 2023.
Here’s what you get from the Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator bundle
- Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator skin
- Fey’ds Frenzy Finishing Move
- Harkonnen Terror Weapon Blueprint for Pulemyot 762 LMG
- The Face of Fear Weapon Blueprint for WSP Swarm SMG
- Feyo’s Blade Weapon Blueprint for Gutter Knife Melee
- Champion of Cruelty Calling Card
- Harkonnen Weapon Charm
- House of Harkonnen Emblem
How to get Paul Atreides Fedaykin Stealth Suit Operator skin
The developers reveal that you can actually unlock the secret Paul Atreides Fedaykin Stealth Suit Operator skin as a bonus if you purchase both the Paul Atreides bundle and the Harkonnen bundle. This will set you back $40 for three operator skins and packages in total. This skin has Paul Atreides donning traditional Fremen gear.
How to get Dune Part 2 Sardaukar operator bundle
You can also purchase the Dune Part 2 Sardaukar operator bundle which will also cost you 2,400 CoD points($20.00 USD or £16.79 GBP). You will get the following items.
- Sardaukar Operator
- Sardaukar Annihilator Tempus Razorback Blueprint
- Lasrifle SO-14 Blueprint
- Kindjal Dual Kodachis Blueprint
- Sardaukar Wrath Finishing Move
- Sadaukar Sword Weapon Charm
- Sardaukar Sticker
- Arrakis Loading Screen
- Sardaukar Emblem
That’s all you need to know about how to get the Dune skins in MW3 and Warzone. While you’re here, check out the latest patch notes and how to make Call of Duty in Infinite Craft.