How to Get Dune Skins in MW3 & Warzone

Paul Atrides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen have finally made their way to Call of Duty MW3 and CoD Warzone. Dune 2 has finally hit the cinemas and it’s the perfect time for CoD to launch their skins for Thimothée Chalamet and Austin Butler. Let’s go over how to get the Dune Skins in MW3 & Warzone.

How to get Timothée Chalamet Paul Atreidies Operator

You can get the Timothée Chalamet Dune skin by purchasing the Paul Atreidies Operator Bundle for 2,400 CoD points. 2,400 CoD points will cost you around $20.00 USD or £16.79 GBP. The operator was released on December 13th, 2023.

Here’s what you get from the Paul Atreidies Dune Operator bundle

Paul Atreides Operator skin

Chip and Shatter Finishing Move

Fremen Fighter Weapon Blueprint for Holger 5.56

Desert Maula Weapon Blueprint for COR.45

Crysknife Weapon Blueprint for Dual Kodachis

Maud’dib Weapon Charm

Worm Rider Calling Card

The Fighters Emblem

How to get Austin Butler Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator

The same goes for the Austin Butler Dune skin, which you can get by purchasing the Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator bundle which will also cost you 2,400 CoD points($20.00 USD or £16.79 GBP). The operator was released on December 13th, 2023.

image via Activision

Here’s what you get from the Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator bundle

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator skin

Fey’ds Frenzy Finishing Move

Harkonnen Terror Weapon Blueprint for Pulemyot 762 LMG

The Face of Fear Weapon Blueprint for WSP Swarm SMG

Feyo’s Blade Weapon Blueprint for Gutter Knife Melee

Champion of Cruelty Calling Card

Harkonnen Weapon Charm

House of Harkonnen Emblem

How to get Paul Atreides Fedaykin Stealth Suit Operator skin

The developers reveal that you can actually unlock the secret Paul Atreides Fedaykin Stealth Suit Operator skin as a bonus if you purchase both the Paul Atreides bundle and the Harkonnen bundle. This will set you back $40 for three operator skins and packages in total. This skin has Paul Atreides donning traditional Fremen gear.

How to get Dune Part 2 Sardaukar operator bundle

You can also purchase the Dune Part 2 Sardaukar operator bundle which will also cost you 2,400 CoD points($20.00 USD or £16.79 GBP). You will get the following items.

Sardaukar Operator

Operator Sardaukar Annihilator Tempus Razorback Blueprint

Tempus Razorback Blueprint Lasrifle SO-14 Blueprint

SO-14 Blueprint Kindjal Dual Kodachis Blueprint

Dual Kodachis Blueprint Sardaukar Wrath Finishing Move

Finishing Move Sadaukar Sword Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Sardaukar Sticker

Sticker Arrakis Loading Screen

Loading Screen Sardaukar Emblem

image via Activision

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Dune skins in MW3 and Warzone. While you’re here, check out the latest patch notes and how to make Call of Duty in Infinite Craft.