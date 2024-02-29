Category:
How to Make Call of Duty in Infinite Craft

Is the recipe Server Issues + Guns?
Call of Duty is one of the first terms I wanted to learn to make in Infinite Craft. I’ve tried many combos and was almost ready to give up. But then I found it and realized that it was surprisingly easy. Here is how to make Call of Duty in Infinite Craft, too.

Infinite Craft Call of Duty Combination

The combination to make Call of Duty in Infinite Craft is Game + 9/11.

The fastest way to get Call of Duty in Infinite Craft requires Game and 9/11, which by themselves are fairly simple terms to make. Below are step-by-step instructions on how to make each of those two.

How to Make Game in Infinite Craft

Here is a list of combinations you need to make a Game in Infinite Craft:

  1. Earth + Wind = Dust
  2. Dust + Earth = Planet
  3. Planet + Fire = Sun
  4. Sun + Fire = Solar
  5. Solar + Planet = System
  6. System + Fire = Computer
  7. Computer + System = Software
  8. Software + Earth = Game

How to Make 9/11 in Infinite Craft

Here is a list of combinations you need to make 9/11 in Infinite Craft:

  1. Fire + Earth = Lava
  2. Lava + Water = Stone
  3. Stone + Stone = Boulder
  4. Water + Water = Lake
  5. Lake + Stone = Lighthouse
  6. Lighthouse + Boulder = Statue of Liberty
  7. Statue of Liberty + Water = New York
  8. New York + Fire = 9/11

Finally, to get Call of Duty in Infinite Craft, simply combine 9/11 with Game. In total, it took only 17 combinations to go from the starting four elements to CoD. That’s not too bad, considering that you’ll need 15 to make League of Legends.

Full recipe to make Call of Duty in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Also, if following the recipe of an image is easier for you, check out the one above (if the image is downsized when you open it, remove “?resize” and everything after it from the URL).

That concludes everything you need on how to make Call of Duty in the hit crafting game. If this recipe was helpful to you and you want to learn more, we’ve got plenty more. Check out how to make Chuck Norris, Sans, and Gojo in the game.

