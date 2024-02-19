How to make Sans in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a browser-based game in which players can combine different elements to create almost any outcome you can imagine. This includes various pop culture references and iconic characters. If you’re wondering how to make Sans from Undertale in Infinite Craft, we’ve got you covered.

Infinite Craft Sans Crafting Recipe

To make Undertale’s much-loved character, Sans, in Infinite Craft, you will need to combine the elements of Papyrus and Undertale. Undertale can be created by combining Mt. Ebbot and Game, while Papyrus can be fused from Undertale and Rock.

However, making these items in Infinite Craft can take quite a few different combinations, which can get rather confusing and time-consuming – especially because there are so many individual components needed to get the result. To help you out with this process, we’ve listed off everything you’ll need to craft, starting from a fresh game of Infinite Craft, so feel free to refer to our instructions below.

All Combinations for Sans in Infinite Craft

Water + Earth = Plant

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Forest + Forest = Jungle

Fire + Water = Steam

Steam + Steam = Cloud

Water + Cloud = Rain

Rain + Forest = Rainforest

Plant + Rainforest = Oxygen

Water + Oxygen = Hyrdogen

Fire + Fire = Volcano

Volcano + Fire = Lava

Lava + Water = Stone

Water + Stone = Rock

Oxygen + Rock = Metal

Jungle + Metal = Tin

Oxygen + Metal = Rust

Rust + Rust = Iron

Oxygen + Tin = Titanium

Titanium + Oxygen = Titanium Dioxide

Titanium Dioxide + Tin = White

White + Iron = Silver

Oxygen + Silver = Argentum

Argentum + Tin – Pewter

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Dandelion + Hydrogen = Helium

Helium + Pewter = Periodic Table

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Lake = Ocean

Earth + Ocean = Island

Earth + Lake = Swamp

Island + Swamp = Loch Ness

Loch Ness + Earth = Monster

Earth + Monster = Troll

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Smoke + Cloud = Fog

Fog + Earth = Mist

Earth + Mist = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fog = Venus

Swamp + Earth = Mud

Mud + Venus = Adam

Adam + Mud = Human

Human + Human = Family

Family + Family = Village

Village + Village = Town

Town + Town = City

City + Earth = Wall

Wall + Earth = Fence

Family + Fence = Neighbor

Neighbor + Family = Party

Neighbor + Human = Friend

Friend + Party = Fun

Fun + Periodic Table = Chemistry

Chemistry + Periodic Table = Science

Science + Science = Technology

Technology + Technology = Computer

Computer + Computer = Server

Sever + Computer = Internet

Earth + Island = Continent

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Continent + Mountain = Asia

Island + Asia = Japan

Japan + Fun = Anime

Anime + Anime = Manga

Manga + Manga = Comic

Comic + Comic = Comic Book

Wood + Tree = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Technology + Book = Kindle

Kindle + Comic Book = E-Book

Ebook + Comic Book = E-Comic

E-Comic + Internet = Webcomic

Webcomic + Troll = Homestuck

Homestuck + Mountain = Mt. Ebott

Computer + Fun = Game

Mt. Ebott + Game = Undertale

Undertale + Rock = Papyrus

Papyrus + Undertale = Sans

That’s it for how to make Sans in Infinite Craft! This is quite a long method, but it is also quite amusing, as you need to create to create the webcomic known as Homestuck, and then the other Undertale character, Papyrus, before being able to craft Sans at long last.

