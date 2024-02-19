How to make Sans in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a browser-based game in which players can combine different elements to create almost any outcome you can imagine. This includes various pop culture references and iconic characters. If you’re wondering how to make Sans from Undertale in Infinite Craft, we’ve got you covered.
Infinite Craft Sans Crafting Recipe
To make Undertale’s much-loved character, Sans, in Infinite Craft, you will need to combine the elements of Papyrus and Undertale. Undertale can be created by combining Mt. Ebbot and Game, while Papyrus can be fused from Undertale and Rock.
However, making these items in Infinite Craft can take quite a few different combinations, which can get rather confusing and time-consuming – especially because there are so many individual components needed to get the result. To help you out with this process, we’ve listed off everything you’ll need to craft, starting from a fresh game of Infinite Craft, so feel free to refer to our instructions below.
All Combinations for Sans in Infinite Craft
- Water + Earth = Plant
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Forest + Forest = Jungle
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Steam + Steam = Cloud
- Water + Cloud = Rain
- Rain + Forest = Rainforest
- Plant + Rainforest = Oxygen
- Water + Oxygen = Hyrdogen
- Fire + Fire = Volcano
- Volcano + Fire = Lava
- Lava + Water = Stone
- Water + Stone = Rock
- Oxygen + Rock = Metal
- Jungle + Metal = Tin
- Oxygen + Metal = Rust
- Rust + Rust = Iron
- Oxygen + Tin = Titanium
- Titanium + Oxygen = Titanium Dioxide
- Titanium Dioxide + Tin = White
- White + Iron = Silver
- Oxygen + Silver = Argentum
- Argentum + Tin – Pewter
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Dandelion + Hydrogen = Helium
- Helium + Pewter = Periodic Table
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Lake = Ocean
- Earth + Ocean = Island
- Earth + Lake = Swamp
- Island + Swamp = Loch Ness
- Loch Ness + Earth = Monster
- Earth + Monster = Troll
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Smoke + Cloud = Fog
- Fog + Earth = Mist
- Earth + Mist = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Fog = Venus
- Swamp + Earth = Mud
- Mud + Venus = Adam
- Adam + Mud = Human
- Human + Human = Family
- Family + Family = Village
- Village + Village = Town
- Town + Town = City
- City + Earth = Wall
- Wall + Earth = Fence
- Family + Fence = Neighbor
- Neighbor + Family = Party
- Neighbor + Human = Friend
- Friend + Party = Fun
- Fun + Periodic Table = Chemistry
- Chemistry + Periodic Table = Science
- Science + Science = Technology
- Technology + Technology = Computer
- Computer + Computer = Server
- Sever + Computer = Internet
- Earth + Island = Continent
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Continent + Mountain = Asia
- Island + Asia = Japan
- Japan + Fun = Anime
- Anime + Anime = Manga
- Manga + Manga = Comic
- Comic + Comic = Comic Book
- Wood + Tree = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Technology + Book = Kindle
- Kindle + Comic Book = E-Book
- Ebook + Comic Book = E-Comic
- E-Comic + Internet = Webcomic
- Webcomic + Troll = Homestuck
- Homestuck + Mountain = Mt. Ebott
- Computer + Fun = Game
- Mt. Ebott + Game = Undertale
- Undertale + Rock = Papyrus
- Papyrus + Undertale = Sans
That’s it for how to make Sans in Infinite Craft! This is quite a long method, but it is also quite amusing, as you need to create to create the webcomic known as Homestuck, and then the other Undertale character, Papyrus, before being able to craft Sans at long last.
