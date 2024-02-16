What Is the Goal in Infinite Craft?

How do you know when you've come to the end of Infinite Craft?

Are you the kind of gamer obsessed with seeing everything a title has to offer? If rolling the end credits is what you’re after, you may be wondering what the goal is in Infinite Craft. Is it possible to get 100% completion, akin to fully completing a Pokédex? Let’s get into it.

What Is the End Goal of Infinite Craft?

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Plainly speaking, there isn’t an end goal in Infinite Craft. As the name suggests, the range of creations is so broad that you’ll never end up at 100% completion.

That said, you do get an ever-growing list on the right-hand side of your screen when playing on browser. This shows all of the creations you’ve unearthed so far, so you can use it as a rolling progression tracker.

In a way, the end goal of Infinite Craft is simply to uncover the wackiest discoveries you can muster. We’ve seen everything ranging from Batman and the Justice League to the Donkey Kong: Country series of games. If you’ve got a favorite movie or a specific celebrity you want to go and find, the chances are you can do so with plenty of trial and error.

Equally, there’s an element of progression in the First Discovery mechanic within Infinite Craft. If you’re the first person ever to uncover a specific combination, you get a small pop-up message when it unlocks. See this as a badge of honor, to boast to your friends about your creativity in Infinite Craft.

On top of that, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see badges and achievements added to the game in the future. You could unlock accolades for discovering a certain number of combinations or unlocking specific themed crafts. We’ll have to wait and see, but this could be a way to measure your in-game goals.

That's everything you need to know about what the goal is in Infinite Craft.