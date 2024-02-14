Infinite Craft is the latest viral browser game to take the world by storm. Its premise is simple: swipe together disparate elements to make wacky combinations, limited only by your imagination. There’s one big question behind it, though: is Infinite Craft actually infinite? Let’s look at the answer!

Is Infinite Craft Infinite or Not?

Infinite Craft is not quite infinite. While there are countless combinations – some of which have yet to be discovered by any players – it’s not possible for it to be truly unlimited.

We know this because sometimes you’ll try to combine two materials to make a new creation, and the game refuses to process it. Take, for example, when you drag Mermaid and Bullet Train together. Rather than creating a new element, it instead defaults to Bullet Train as the result. As such, it can’t be truly infinite, because not every single combination nets you a new craft.

That said, we can’t understate just how many combinations there are in the game. There are easily thousands to experiment with, many of which have still gone undiscovered by players. With elements as disparate as Elon Musk and the Titanic, there’s no real limit to what you can discover. Just don’t expect each and every combination to grant you a new item, particularly when you’re blending two of the same items together.

However, it does seem like Infinite Craft adds new items on the fly as you discover them. The developer, Neal Agarwal, says on X that the game is “endless,” so new creations are easy to come by. Players will know that when discovering a First Discovery item there’s a slight delay in processing, which is likely the game adding it to its compendium.

