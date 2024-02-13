What Does First Discovery Mean in Infinite Craft? Explained

I guess the name might not be an exaggeration after all.

The fun of Infinite Craft is making all sorts of occasionally random combinations. Judging by the possibilities, there are tons of things to make that players might not have considered. Players might possibly even get a special title for a creation. This is what it means is you see First Discovery in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft First Discovery Explained

If something you create in Infinite Craft has the First Discovery label under it, that means you are the very first player ever to find that combination. If you’re used to games like Little Alchemy 2, you might be familiar with the concept, but Infinite Craft takes it to a crazy level. As this game comes from the creators of The Password Game, you can definitely expect more wackiness.

A Reddit thread covering them shows that they can be incredibly silly, and not even always realistic things.

However, if the point was to start with the four basic elements (Fire, Earth, Water, and Wind) then surely anything is possible. This means that there’s likely not a limit to First Discoveries out there, especially with the game being only a month old.

If you want a shot at one of these First Discovery victories, then you’re best off playing it on your mobile device. When done on a phone/tablet browser, it is all tap-based. However, on a computer you need to drag the elements around, which takes longer.

It will definitely take a decent amount of work even now to get there, but the Reddit thread shows off players getting a bug or exploit that just lets them carry a creation forth several times. This appears to be mainly due to numbered entries where each number is a First Discovery.

If you’re diving heavily into it, you’ll likely find a First Discovery in Infinite Craft before long. We’d love it if any of our readers would share their own First Discovery successes in the comments.