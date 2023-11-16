Guides

How to Make Time in Little Alchemy 2

To capture a moment.

How To Make Philosophy in Little Alchemy 2 Image via Jakub Koziol

Little Alchemy 2 may start off with the basic elements such as water and fire, but can quickly grow into bigger objects like continents and even nerds. Eventually, you will get to abstract concepts, and if you’re unclear on how to make Time in Little Alchemy 2, this guide can help you along.

How to Craft Time in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 Time
Image Source: Jakub Koziol

Unlike many of the other elements that are crafted by combining two elements together, there is no recipe to create Time in Little Alchemy 2. Time is instead unlocked by progressing through the game and will be available to use once the player discovers 100 elements.

The game starts off with only four elements: Air, Earth, Fire, and Water. Combining any of these two with one another will create another element, and you can then use that new element with the older ones to create more. However, certain combinations can result in Final Items which can’t be combined with anything else.

For example: Combining Fire and Earth will create Lava. Lava can then be combined with Water to create Obsidian, which is a Final Item and cannot be added to anything.

Two of the same elements can also be combined, with combos like Water and Water creating a Puddle. You can continue adding the same element to get further results. Adding another Water to the Puddle creates a Pond. Another Water added to the Pond makes a Lake.

All it takes is a little bit of time mixing all the new and old elements together to finally reach 100 elements and make Time. All the same, we’ve included a table of different combinations you can go through to reach this milestone more quickly.

Elements or Items to CombineWhat They Create
Earth + EarthLand
Land + LandContinent
Continent + ContinentPlanet
Planet + Planet Solar System
Solar System + Solar SystemGalaxy
Galaxy + GalaxyGalaxy Cluster
Galaxy Cluster + Galaxy ClusterUniverse
Air + AirPressure
Water + WaterPuddle
Puddle + PuddlePond
Pond + PondLake
Lake + LakeSea
Sea + Sea Ocean
Ocean + OceanPressure
Fire + FireEnergy
Earth + FireLava
Lava + EarthVolcano
Water + LavaObsidian (Final Item)
Lava + AirStone
Stone + AirSand
Sand + SandDesert
Desert + LakeOasis (Final Item)
Lava + OceanPrimordial Soup
Primordial Soup + EnergyLife
Life + DesertAnimal
Animal + AirBird
Animal + WaterFish
Animal + DesertCamel
Fish + FishEgg
Egg + Fire Phoenix, Omelet (Final Item)
Egg + WaterRoe
Earth + AirDust
Dust + FireGunpowder
Gunpowder + FireExplosion
Explosion + EnergyAtomic Bomb (Final Item)
Explosion + MetalGrenade (Final Item)
Metal + Life Robot
Metal + EarthPlow
Plow + EarthField
Field + Animal Livestock, Horse
Livestock + BirdChicken
Chicken + AnimalFox
Fox + MetalCage
Cage + BirdBirdcage
Metal + StoneBlade
Blade + BladeScissors
Metal + AirRust
Earth + LifeSoil
Soil + WaterMud
Soil + LifePlant
Plant + EarthGrass
Grass + FireAsh
Grass + Plant Garden
Grass + WaterAlgae, Dew (Final Item)
Garden + AnimalBee, Butterfly
Bee + BeeHoney (Final Item)
Fire + PlanetSun
Sun + PlantSunflower, Oxygen
Sun + GrassHay
Sun + EnergySolar Cell
Sun + WaterRainbow
Solar Cell + LightElectricity
Air + PressureWind
Electricity + Wind Wind Turbine
Hay + HayHay Bale
Air + PlanetAtmosphere
Air + WaterMist
Atmosphere + MistCloud
Cloud + EnergyLightning
Cloud + AirSky
Metal + MotionWheel
Wheel + WheelBicycle
Bicycle + BicycleCar
Car + CarBus
Sky + PlanetMoon
Moon + SunEclipse (Final Item)
Moon + AnimalWolf
Moon + ButterflyMoth
Plant + StoneMoss (Final Item)
Cloud + ElectricityStorm
Livestock + GrassCow
Cow + FireSteak
Life + Galaxy ClusterAlien
Alien + SkyUFO (Final Item)
Sand + AnimalScorpion
Sea + ExplosionTsunami
Volcano + OceanIsland
Wheel + SunSundial
Sun + ExplosionSupernova
Mud + GrassSwamp
Swamp + AnimalLizard
Lizard + Air Dragon
Metal + BladeSword
Sword + AnimalMeat
Sword + FishSwordfish
Mud + SandClay
Clay + LifeHuman
Human + HorseCentaur (Final item)
Human + GardenGardener
Human + AnimalDomestication

What Can You Make With Time in Little Alchemy 2?

Time is also not a final item and can be combined with other elements once unlocked. Not only that, but it creates some of the more interesting items in the game.

Time and Humans can create a Corpse, while Time and Sand can create an Hourglass.

That is how to make Time in Little Alchemy 2. Check the links below for more guides on how to make other combinations to quickly get to Time in Little Alchemy 2.

