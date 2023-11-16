Little Alchemy 2 may start off with the basic elements such as water and fire, but can quickly grow into bigger objects like continents and even nerds. Eventually, you will get to abstract concepts, and if you’re unclear on how to make Time in Little Alchemy 2, this guide can help you along.

How to Craft Time in Little Alchemy 2

Image Source: Jakub Koziol

Unlike many of the other elements that are crafted by combining two elements together, there is no recipe to create Time in Little Alchemy 2. Time is instead unlocked by progressing through the game and will be available to use once the player discovers 100 elements.

The game starts off with only four elements: Air, Earth, Fire, and Water. Combining any of these two with one another will create another element, and you can then use that new element with the older ones to create more. However, certain combinations can result in Final Items which can’t be combined with anything else.

For example: Combining Fire and Earth will create Lava. Lava can then be combined with Water to create Obsidian, which is a Final Item and cannot be added to anything.

Two of the same elements can also be combined, with combos like Water and Water creating a Puddle. You can continue adding the same element to get further results. Adding another Water to the Puddle creates a Pond. Another Water added to the Pond makes a Lake.

All it takes is a little bit of time mixing all the new and old elements together to finally reach 100 elements and make Time. All the same, we’ve included a table of different combinations you can go through to reach this milestone more quickly.

Elements or Items to Combine What They Create Earth + Earth Land Land + Land Continent Continent + Continent Planet Planet + Planet Solar System Solar System + Solar System Galaxy Galaxy + Galaxy Galaxy Cluster Galaxy Cluster + Galaxy Cluster Universe Air + Air Pressure Water + Water Puddle Puddle + Puddle Pond Pond + Pond Lake Lake + Lake Sea Sea + Sea Ocean Ocean + Ocean Pressure Fire + Fire Energy Earth + Fire Lava Lava + Earth Volcano Water + Lava Obsidian (Final Item) Lava + Air Stone Stone + Air Sand Sand + Sand Desert Desert + Lake Oasis (Final Item) Lava + Ocean Primordial Soup Primordial Soup + Energy Life Life + Desert Animal Animal + Air Bird Animal + Water Fish Animal + Desert Camel Fish + Fish Egg Egg + Fire Phoenix, Omelet (Final Item) Egg + Water Roe Earth + Air Dust Dust + Fire Gunpowder Gunpowder + Fire Explosion Explosion + Energy Atomic Bomb (Final Item) Explosion + Metal Grenade (Final Item) Metal + Life Robot Metal + Earth Plow Plow + Earth Field Field + Animal Livestock, Horse Livestock + Bird Chicken Chicken + Animal Fox Fox + Metal Cage Cage + Bird Birdcage Metal + Stone Blade Blade + Blade Scissors Metal + Air Rust Earth + Life Soil Soil + Water Mud Soil + Life Plant Plant + Earth Grass Grass + Fire Ash Grass + Plant Garden Grass + Water Algae, Dew (Final Item) Garden + Animal Bee, Butterfly Bee + Bee Honey (Final Item) Fire + Planet Sun Sun + Plant Sunflower, Oxygen Sun + Grass Hay Sun + Energy Solar Cell Sun + Water Rainbow Solar Cell + Light Electricity Air + Pressure Wind Electricity + Wind Wind Turbine Hay + Hay Hay Bale Air + Planet Atmosphere Air + Water Mist Atmosphere + Mist Cloud Cloud + Energy Lightning Cloud + Air Sky Metal + Motion Wheel Wheel + Wheel Bicycle Bicycle + Bicycle Car Car + Car Bus Sky + Planet Moon Moon + Sun Eclipse (Final Item) Moon + Animal Wolf Moon + Butterfly Moth Plant + Stone Moss (Final Item) Cloud + Electricity Storm Livestock + Grass Cow Cow + Fire Steak Life + Galaxy Cluster Alien Alien + Sky UFO (Final Item) Sand + Animal Scorpion Sea + Explosion Tsunami Volcano + Ocean Island Wheel + Sun Sundial Sun + Explosion Supernova Mud + Grass Swamp Swamp + Animal Lizard Lizard + Air Dragon Metal + Blade Sword Sword + Animal Meat Sword + Fish Swordfish Mud + Sand Clay Clay + Life Human Human + Horse Centaur (Final item) Human + Garden Gardener Human + Animal Domestication

What Can You Make With Time in Little Alchemy 2?

Time is also not a final item and can be combined with other elements once unlocked. Not only that, but it creates some of the more interesting items in the game.

Time and Humans can create a Corpse, while Time and Sand can create an Hourglass.

That is how to make Time in Little Alchemy 2. Check the links below for more guides on how to make other combinations to quickly get to Time in Little Alchemy 2.