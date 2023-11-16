Little Alchemy 2 may start off with the basic elements such as water and fire, but can quickly grow into bigger objects like continents and even nerds. Eventually, you will get to abstract concepts, and if you’re unclear on how to make Time in Little Alchemy 2, this guide can help you along.
How to Craft Time in Little Alchemy 2
Unlike many of the other elements that are crafted by combining two elements together, there is no recipe to create Time in Little Alchemy 2. Time is instead unlocked by progressing through the game and will be available to use once the player discovers 100 elements.
The game starts off with only four elements: Air, Earth, Fire, and Water. Combining any of these two with one another will create another element, and you can then use that new element with the older ones to create more. However, certain combinations can result in Final Items which can’t be combined with anything else.
For example: Combining Fire and Earth will create Lava. Lava can then be combined with Water to create Obsidian, which is a Final Item and cannot be added to anything.
Two of the same elements can also be combined, with combos like Water and Water creating a Puddle. You can continue adding the same element to get further results. Adding another Water to the Puddle creates a Pond. Another Water added to the Pond makes a Lake.
All it takes is a little bit of time mixing all the new and old elements together to finally reach 100 elements and make Time. All the same, we’ve included a table of different combinations you can go through to reach this milestone more quickly.
|Elements or Items to Combine
|What They Create
|Earth + Earth
|Land
|Land + Land
|Continent
|Continent + Continent
|Planet
|Planet + Planet
|Solar System
|Solar System + Solar System
|Galaxy
|Galaxy + Galaxy
|Galaxy Cluster
|Galaxy Cluster + Galaxy Cluster
|Universe
|Air + Air
|Pressure
|Water + Water
|Puddle
|Puddle + Puddle
|Pond
|Pond + Pond
|Lake
|Lake + Lake
|Sea
|Sea + Sea
|Ocean
|Ocean + Ocean
|Pressure
|Fire + Fire
|Energy
|Earth + Fire
|Lava
|Lava + Earth
|Volcano
|Water + Lava
|Obsidian (Final Item)
|Lava + Air
|Stone
|Stone + Air
|Sand
|Sand + Sand
|Desert
|Desert + Lake
|Oasis (Final Item)
|Lava + Ocean
|Primordial Soup
|Primordial Soup + Energy
|Life
|Life + Desert
|Animal
|Animal + Air
|Bird
|Animal + Water
|Fish
|Animal + Desert
|Camel
|Fish + Fish
|Egg
|Egg + Fire
|Phoenix, Omelet (Final Item)
|Egg + Water
|Roe
|Earth + Air
|Dust
|Dust + Fire
|Gunpowder
|Gunpowder + Fire
|Explosion
|Explosion + Energy
|Atomic Bomb (Final Item)
|Explosion + Metal
|Grenade (Final Item)
|Metal + Life
|Robot
|Metal + Earth
|Plow
|Plow + Earth
|Field
|Field + Animal
|Livestock, Horse
|Livestock + Bird
|Chicken
|Chicken + Animal
|Fox
|Fox + Metal
|Cage
|Cage + Bird
|Birdcage
|Metal + Stone
|Blade
|Blade + Blade
|Scissors
|Metal + Air
|Rust
|Earth + Life
|Soil
|Soil + Water
|Mud
|Soil + Life
|Plant
|Plant + Earth
|Grass
|Grass + Fire
|Ash
|Grass + Plant
|Garden
|Grass + Water
|Algae, Dew (Final Item)
|Garden + Animal
|Bee, Butterfly
|Bee + Bee
|Honey (Final Item)
|Fire + Planet
|Sun
|Sun + Plant
|Sunflower, Oxygen
|Sun + Grass
|Hay
|Sun + Energy
|Solar Cell
|Sun + Water
|Rainbow
|Solar Cell + Light
|Electricity
|Air + Pressure
|Wind
|Electricity + Wind
|Wind Turbine
|Hay + Hay
|Hay Bale
|Air + Planet
|Atmosphere
|Air + Water
|Mist
|Atmosphere + Mist
|Cloud
|Cloud + Energy
|Lightning
|Cloud + Air
|Sky
|Metal + Motion
|Wheel
|Wheel + Wheel
|Bicycle
|Bicycle + Bicycle
|Car
|Car + Car
|Bus
|Sky + Planet
|Moon
|Moon + Sun
|Eclipse (Final Item)
|Moon + Animal
|Wolf
|Moon + Butterfly
|Moth
|Plant + Stone
|Moss (Final Item)
|Cloud + Electricity
|Storm
|Livestock + Grass
|Cow
|Cow + Fire
|Steak
|Life + Galaxy Cluster
|Alien
|Alien + Sky
|UFO (Final Item)
|Sand + Animal
|Scorpion
|Sea + Explosion
|Tsunami
|Volcano + Ocean
|Island
|Wheel + Sun
|Sundial
|Sun + Explosion
|Supernova
|Mud + Grass
|Swamp
|Swamp + Animal
|Lizard
|Lizard + Air
|Dragon
|Metal + Blade
|Sword
|Sword + Animal
|Meat
|Sword + Fish
|Swordfish
|Mud + Sand
|Clay
|Clay + Life
|Human
|Human + Horse
|Centaur (Final item)
|Human + Garden
|Gardener
|Human + Animal
|Domestication
What Can You Make With Time in Little Alchemy 2?
Time is also not a final item and can be combined with other elements once unlocked. Not only that, but it creates some of the more interesting items in the game.
Time and Humans can create a Corpse, while Time and Sand can create an Hourglass.
That is how to make Time in Little Alchemy 2. Check the links below for more guides on how to make other combinations to quickly get to Time in Little Alchemy 2.