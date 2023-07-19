How to Beat Rule 18 in the Password Game

The Password Game is a simple yet challenging online game where you must create a password based on ridiculous requirements. Rule 18 is a great example of the wacky guidelines you must follow since you must dip your head into the world of science to solve the puzzle.

Rule 18 in The Password Game

Rule 18 is very straightforward. You need to add several chemical elements to your password, but their corresponding atomic numbers must add up to 200.

Like other Rules in the game, it is easier said than done. Your biggest problem will be ensuring that the chemical elements will not interfere with the previous Rules you’ve fulfilled.

Image Credit: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

There are four Rules you may want to be extra careful with, and they are Rule 7, Rule 10, Rule 12, and Rule 16. Each may contain capitalized letters that could be considered chemical elements, and you may have to work around them. In fact, Rule 12 is directly connected to Rule 18 since your password must have a two-letter symbol from the periodic table to be valid.

Here is the list of all chemical symbols and their corresponding atomic numbers:

1 – H

2 – He

3 – Li

4 – Be

5 – B

6 – C

7 – N

8 – O

9 – F

10 – Ne

11 – Na

12 – Mg

13 – Al

14 – Si

15 – P

16 – S

17 – Cl

18 – Ar

19 – K

20 – Ca

21 – Sc

22 – Ti

23 – V

24 – Cr

25 – Mn

26 – Fe

27 – Co

28 – Ni

29 – Cu

30 – Zn

31 – Ga

32 – Ge

33 – As

34 – Se

35 – Br

36 – Kr

37 – Rb

38 – Sr

39 – Y

40 – Zr

41 – Nb

42 – Mo

43 – Tc

44 – Ru

45 – Rh

46 – Pd

47 – Ag

48 – Cd

49 – In

50 – Sn

51 – Sb

52 – Te

53 – I

54 – Xe

55 – Cs

56 – Ba

57 – La

58 – Ce

59 – Pr

60 – Nd

61 – Pm

62 – Sm

63 – Eu

64 – Gd

65 – Tb

66 – Dy

67 – Ho

68 – Er

69 – Tm

70 – Yb

71 – Lu

72 – Hf

73 – Ta

74 – W

75 – Re

76 – Os

77 – Ir

78 – Pt

79 – Au

80 – Hg

81 – Tl

82 – Pb

83 – Bi

84 – Po

85 – At

86 – Rn

87 – Fr

88 – Ra

89 – Ac

90 – Th

91 – Pa

92 – U

93 – Np

94 – Pu

95 – Am

96 – Cm

97 – Bk

98 – Cf

99 – Es

100 – Fm

101 – Md

102 – No

103 – Lr

104 – Rf

105 – Db

106 – Sg

107 – Bh

108 – Hs

109 – Mt

110 – Ds

111 – Rg

112 – Cn

113 – Nh

114 – Fl

115 – Mc

116 – Lv

117 – Ts

118 – Og

Although you’ve completed Rule 18 in The Password Game, your journey is not over yet. The next challenge you must face will be Rule 20, where you must stop your password from being swallowed by a wildfire.

