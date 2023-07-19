How to Beat Rule 16 in The Password Game

The Password Game is comprised of 35 rules to create the ultimate password. While the result definitely isn’t a password you can use, it’s fun to get there. However, there are some increasingly tough stops along the way. In particular, Rule 16 can be quite difficult if you don’t completely know what it wants.

Rule 16 in The Password Game

The one saving grace here is that Rule 16 isn’t as hard as Rule 14, as you have enough information to look it up immediately if you get stuck. Rule 16 states: “Your password must include the best move in algebraic chess notation.” For those who maybe aren’t chess aficionados, algebraic chess notation is when a move is described as a letter and number.

Image Source: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

The chessboard we were given has this layout, and we are to figure out Black’s next turn. Be sure to double-check that, as we have definitely seen it be White’s move before. The best play would be for the black rook at the top left to go forward all the way to the end and put the king in check.

When written properly, this move is written as Rf1+ (Rook to f1, and the plus is to signify the king will be in check). The first letter is always the first letter in the name of the piece moving, with the square designation after it.

If you don’t want to figure this out yourself, a site called Next Chess Move can help you sort everything. Keep in mind that if it is Black’s turn, press the Flip option before copying the piece layout. When everything is placed properly, press the Calculate Next Move button and write the first thing you see into The Password Game text box.

