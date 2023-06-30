How to Beat Rule 14 in The Password Game
Before you break your keyboard, try this.
The Password Game offers a new way to smash your keyboard, as the game tasks you with creating a password under a variety of specific rules. Some of these rules are extremely chaotic and will force you to constantly revise your password to fit the constraints. By the time you get to Rule 14, you may feel the urge to throw your computer because the password will seem impossible to revise. Here’s how to beat Rule 14 in The Password Game.
Rule 14 in The Password Game
For context, Rule 14 in The Password Game will show you a Google Maps location and remind you “Your password must include the name of this country.” This is a difficult feat if you’re not knowledgeable in Geography (this writer in particular feels that pain). As a result, it’s your best bet to scrub around the picture and try to find subtle hints as to what country you might be looking at.
Use the 360-degree view to spin the picture and find more minor signs of what the area may be. You may encounter street signs or written posts that can clue you in on your specific location. To further help, check to see what language different signposts are written in. Once you have that information, it should be a bit easier to narrow down the location you’ve been given.
That’s all you need to know about how to beat Rule 14 in The Password Game. If you need some more help with a popular guessing game, check out Twinfinite’s guide on today’s Wordle answer.
