Sure, you may’ve heard of Wordle, Byrdle, and Waffle, but have you heard of the latest brain teaser craze that’s spreading like wildfire? That’s right, The Password Game tasks players with creating their very own password, while trying to fulfill a set of very specific rules. While some of the rules are a piece of cake, others can pose a bit of a challenge. For those wondering, here’s how to beat Rule 13 in The Password Game. Let’s do it!

Rule 13 in The Password Game

First things first, Rule 13 asks players “Your password must include the current phase of the moon as an emoji.” This isn’t an easy thing to do as a) it’s tricky even inserting an emoji into some devices, and b) which phase of the moon are we currently even in? Well, to avoid all the head-scratching and bafflement, we have a surefire way to solve this enigma.

To avoid you having to look around the internet for the right moon emoji, we’ve done you a solid and put them all in one place down below:

🌘 – Waning Crescent Moon

🌗 – Last Quarter Moon

🌖 – Waning Gibbous Moon

🌕 – Full Moon

🌔 – Waxing Gibbous Moon

🌓 – First Quarter Moon

🌒 – Waxing Crescent Moon

🌑 – New Moon

From our experience with the game, we found that copy-pasting the moons into our password until we found the right one to be the most effective way of solving Rule 13. Be methodical and work your way down the list of moon phases above, and you’ll soon reign supreme in today’s challenge. Be wary, though, as the next Rule 14 is a bit of a difficulty spike as well.

Image Source: Twinfinite via neal.fun

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to beat Rule 13 in The Password Game. For more, here’s the hint and answer to today’s Wordle. Otherwise, keep it locked at Twinfinite for more tips, tricks, and guides.