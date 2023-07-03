How To Beat Rule 20 in The Password Game

Featured Image Source: Neal.fun

The Password Game is a free-to-play browser game that gives players 35 crazy rules to build the ultimate password. These include playing a quick round of Geoguessr or figuring out a chess move using proper notation. As the game seeks to keep you on your toes, Rule 20 can be incredibly tricky if you aren’t prepared for it.

The Password Game Rule 20 Solution

Rule 20 can be tricky for several reasons, so it is best to start preparing early. Rule 17 requires you to take the chicken egg Paul and place him into your password. Deleting Paul after he has been placed will cause a game over, and you must restart from Rule 1. For this reason, always put Paul at the front of your password.

Image Source: Neal.fun

The next two rules are a little tricky, but the instant you bold the final letter for Rule 19, Rule 20 will start. Rule 20 states, “Oh no! Your password is on fire. Quick, put it out!” At this exact moment, fire emojis will appear and begin eating through your password.

Image Source: Neal.fun

To overcome them, delete them with your keyboard’s backspace before they can spread too far. The reason for putting Paul at the front is that you get game over if the fire destroys him.

Once all the fire is gone, you’ll be safe from further flames. However, it’s certainly possible that it ate through a good chunk of your password, and you’ll have to remember what it looked like before moving on to Rule 21. Fortunately, the rules don’t change, so things like the location in Rule 14 will remain the same.

Hopefully, this will get you over the hurdle that is Rule 20, and you can work towards crafting the best possible password. If you need any further help with The Password Game, be sure to let us know in the comments!

