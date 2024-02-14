How to Make Humans in Infinite Craft

Looking to make humans in Infinite Craft? This viral browser game lets you combine practically any two elements to create a new outcome. If you can think of it, the chances are you can eventually find a combo to create it in-game. Here’s a look at how to make humans.

Infinite Craft Humans Combination

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The combination to make humans in Infinite Craft is Life + Earth. It’s a surprisingly difficult combination to stumble upon!

Our route to making humans in Infinite Craft was a fairly lengthy one. These are the steps we took:

Glass + Fire = Lens

Lens + Water = Microscope

Microscope + Mud = Bacteria

Bacteria + Steam = Life

Life + Earth = Human

If you’re struggling, it’s always best to go back to basics. Infinite Craft starts you off with a few key elements – Water, Earth, Wind, and Fire. Technically every single item in the game then spawns out of that, so good amounts of trial and error will get you there eventually.

Your best bet is to first make Glass, easily done by combining Wind and Earth to make Dust, and Dust and Dust to make Glass. The route from there is increasingly easy, as you play around with combinations.

Of course, there are bound to be other ways to make Humans in Infinite Craft – least of all the route involving love and families. That said, we had no luck via that path in our experiment, so the most basic you can make your attempts the better.

Once you’ve unlocked humans in Infinite Craft, it opens up a whole world of possibilities. You can combine it with any item you’ve got to create a profession linked to it, or go down the fantasy route by looking at natural elements like water and fire and seeing how they combine. It’s one of the best jumping points in the game to go and find more crafts, so be sure to get it solved early!

That’s all for this guide. For more on Infinite Craft check out if it’s actually infinite, alongside our list of all combinations so far.