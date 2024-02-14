Is Infinite Craft on Mobile?

If you don’t have a PC but still want to get in on the element-crafting fun, you’ll want to know whether Infinite Craft is on mobile. The game’s premise of combining items to create new variants may seem simple. That said, it’s easy to get lost in swiping for new discoveries. Let’s see if mobile gamers can enjoy the fun too!

Can You Play Infinite Craft on Mobile?

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

As it stands, there is not a dedicated mobile version of Infinite Craft. However, you can play it on your mobile’s browser app. Given the game’s immense popularity, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a dedicated handheld version in the coming weeks.

Right now, the only way to play Infinite Craft on mobile is by going onto Safari, Chrome, or whatever web browser you’ve got installed on your mobile device. Fortunately, the game is optimized for portrait screens. You can drag and drop elements to create new combinations. The gameplay loop is exactly the same as on desktop.

That said, since the game has blown up in popularity in February 2024, a dedicated mobile version is likely on the way. After all, it’s the best way to gauge popularity, seeing how many handheld users download a version of the game to their device.

We recommend keeping an eye on the X page of the game’s developer, Neal Agarwal. If a mobile port of Infinite Craft is on the cards, this is where you’ll hear about it first. Of course we’ll also update this guide, so keep tabs on Twinfinite for the latest developments.

