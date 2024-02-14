You can’t go anywhere without seeing Infinite Craft right now. The premise of this browser game is simple: drag two elements together to (hopefully) create a new product. Pretty much anything your imagination can muster up can be crafted in the game, but sometimes you may stumble upon a creation nobody has ever found before. Here are all of Twinfinite’s Infinite Craft first discoveries.

All Infinite Craft First Discoveries from the Twinfinite Team

Infinite Craft Name Items Combined Aqua Myrtle Aquaman + Moaning Myrtle Mecha Aqua Myrtle Mecha Abominable Snowman + Aqua Myrtle Mecha Frogwarts Mecha Abominable Snowman + Frogwarts Radioactive Kanye West Radioactive Ghost + Kanye West RoboVoldemort Robot + Voldemort Robo Frogwarts Mecha Frogwarts + Robomus Fufflebot Hufflebot + Frogbot King Johnnie King John + Alcoholic Smog Kart 8 Deluxe Smog Kart 8 + Teabagging Super S’morkman S’morkman + Super Mario Bros Dark Hugman Hugman + Dark Phoenix

How to Find First Discoveries in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The only way to land an elusive first discovery in Infinite Craft is to be the first one to put two completely random components together. It may sound difficult given just how many components there are to work into one another, but it can be quite straightforward.

All you need to do is pick a niche of elements and experiment in every single way you can. For example, we managed to create S’morkman by combining Batman and Smog. From there, we attempted to combine S’morkman with the most random unlocked elements we already had. Take that approach – finding an avenue nobody else has thought of – and you’ll nab a first discovery in no time!

Those are all the Infinite Craft first discoveries we at Twinfinite have stumbled upon so far! We’ll be sure to update this list. Until then, check out how to make humans in the game, plus whether or not the game is actually infinite, after all.