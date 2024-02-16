Wondering how to make rubber in Infinite Craft? This browser game tasks you with dragging together items to create a new combination, but sometimes it can be hard to narrow down specific recipes. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of making rubber.

Recommended Videos

Rubber Combination in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The combination to make rubber in Infinite Craft is Racetrack + Tire.

This is the route we went down to find the rubber combination:

Car + Tire = Race Race + Tire = Racetrack Racetrack + Tire = Rubber

The process of finding and creating rubber in Infinite Craft is a surprisingly long one, given how key an element it is. As is the entire concept of the game, you can theoretically go down any route of your choosing to find it.

We’ve taken the mechanical path, first discovering Car before heading to the components behind it. The idea from there was to arrive at rubber within the entire field of driving, which with some repition eventually led to rubber.

It’s quite a long path, with the most difficult part being getting to tire in the first place. Car is one you’ll stumble across quite early on during Infinite Craft, after finding the likes of engine. From there it’s a battle in itself to reach tire, so fiddle around with combinations involving circle, wheel, and bicycle. You’ll get there eventually!

Previously, we attempted to get rubber in Infinite Craft by going down the academic route. This included book, paper, and crayon, with a view to eventually landing rubber as a synonym for eraser. However this proved fruitless, so we recommend looking for vehicular combinations to find success.

That’s all for our guide on how to make rubber in Infinite Craft. For more on the viral game, check out our list of all Infinite Craft combinations. We’ve also got tips on how to make a gun, and how to get Obama in the game.