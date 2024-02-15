How to Make Gun in Infinite Craft

Even something as destructive as a gun can be crafted in Infinite Craft. Come to think of it, you can create some rather funny combinations, like vampires and Hercules. If you’re moving away from bows and into firearms, we’ll teach you how to make a gun in Infinite Craft.

How to Craft a Gun in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

In order to make the Gun element in Infinite Craft, you need two important elements: Weapon and Destruction. Well, that’s one way to make it, at least. Having the Human element will fast-track you to crafting a Gun, but we’ll start from the very beginning, anyway:

Fire + Earth = Lava + Water = Stone

Earth + Water = Plant + Plant = Tree + Tree = Forest + Water = Swamp

Fire + Swamp = Dragon

Wind + Earth = Dust + Earth = Planet (x2)

Wind + Fire = Smoke + Water = Fog + Planet = Venus

Dust + Water = Mud + Fire = Brick + Planet = Mars + Venus = Love

Fire + Water = Steam + Earth = Mud + Fire = Brick

Water + Water = Lake + Water = Ocean + Earth = Island

Steam + Water = Cloud + Water = Rain + Water = Rainbow

Island + Rainbow = Paradise + Paradise = Heaven + Paradise = Angel

Heaven + Angel = God + Mud = Adam + God = Eve + Adam = Human

Human + Human = Family + Brick = House + Stone = Castle

Family + Castle = Royal + Love = Princess + Dragon = Knight

House + House = City + Steam = Factory

Stone + Knight = Sword + Factory = Weapon

Wind + Wind = Tornado

Wind + Water = Wave + Wave = Tsunami + Tornado = Destruction

Weapon + Destruction = Gun

Believe it or not, this is only one way of creating a gun. If you can figure out the secrets of gunpowder and bullets, you can craft a gun that way, too. It also involves crafting the War element by combining the Japan element with China.

At any rate, that’s everything you need to know about how to make a gun in Infinite Craft. The neat part about the game is that you can craft the same element in other ways, like using Girlfriend and Sword to craft a Knight. Our list of Infinite Craft recipes should help you fill in some gaps!