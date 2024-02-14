Guides

How to Make Love & Girlfriend in Infinite Craft

How to make what now?

Infinite Craft is capable of producing the most ridiculous things, like Batman’s the Riddler, for example. But sometimes you just want to produce something basic, something you could use on Valentine’s Day, let’s say. Okay, no more teasing. Here is how to make Love and Girlfriend in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Love & Girlfriend in Infinite Craft

Before you start, note that you’ll need to have Love in order to make a Girlfriend in Infinite Craft. There are other minor elements, such as Sand and Wave, that you’ll also need. So, unless you’ve already discovered all that, first finish the Love section and then move on to the Girlfriend section.

Also, if you get stuck at any part, scroll back up and check whether you’ve missed something. I made the guide so you can craft all this from the default four elements you start with. Therefore, everything that you need to complete it is right here.

How to Make Love in Infinite Craft

First, we will make Love. You can see the full craft in the image above. Otherwise, textual instructions on how to make it are as follows:

  1. Water + Wind = Wave
  2. Wave + Earth = Sand
  3. Sand + Sand = Desert
  4. Wind + Earth = Dust
  5. Dust + Earth = Planet
  6. Planet + Desert = Mars
  7. Wave + Water = Tsunami
  8. Tsunami + Water = Ocean
  9. Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  10. Sea + Mars = Venus
  11. Finally, Venus + Mars = Love

How to Make Girlfriend in Infinite Craft

Once again, the full Girlfriend craft is shown in the image above. The craft is extensive, so I’ve broken it down into smaller chunks so you can follow it more easily.

How to Make Metal in Infinite Craft

First, let’s make Metal:

  1. Earth + Water = Plant
  2. Fire + Water = Steam
  3. Steam + Water = Cloud
  4. Cloud + Water = Rain
  5. Plant + Plant = Tree
  6. Tree + Tree = Forest
  7. Forest + Rain = Rainforest
  8. Rainforest + Plant = Oxygen
  9. Fire + Earth = Lava
  10. Lava + Water = Stone
  11. Stone + Earth = Rock
  12. Finally, Rock + Oxygen = Metal

How to Make Lord of the Rings in Infinite Craft

With Metal and Love crafted, we are about 50% done. Now let’s make Lord of the Rings:

  1. Sand + Fire = Glass (we made Sand in the Love part)
  2. Glass + Glass = Window
  3. Window + Glass = House
  4. Metal + Rock = Sword
  5. House + Sword = Castle
  6. Castle + Castle = Palace
  7. Palace + Castle = Kingdom
  8. Kingdom + Castle = King
  9. Love + Love = Heart
  10. Heart + Metal = Ring
  11. Ring + King = Lord of the Rings

How to Craft Girlfriend in Infinite Craft

Finally, we are now ready to make Girlfriend in Infinite Craft. Here is the last part of the craft:

  1. Lord of the Rings + House = Hobbit
  2. Hobbit + Lord of the Rings = Frodo
  3. Lord of the Rings + Sword = Aragorn
  4. Aragorn + Love = Arwen
  5. Arwen + House = Rivendell
  6. Rain + Cloud = Rainbow
  7. Rivendell + Rainbow = Elf
  8. Elf + Lord of the Rings = Legolas
  9. Legolas + Frodo = Friendship
  10. Friendship + Friendship = Best Friend
  11. And at long last, Best Friend + Love = Girlfriend

Wow, that was a long one. I hope it wasn’t too hard to follow (it was almost 50 crafts altogether.) Nevertheless, you should now have both Love and Girlfriend in Infinite Craft.

Also, don’t forget that there are almost infinite ways to craft it and any other material, as a matter of fact. Just keep testing things and see how far you can push your ingenuity.

Anyway, that wraps this guide on how to get Love and Girlfriend in Infinite Craft. We also have a guide on how to make electricity, which is especially useful if you want to start making electronics. Finally, remember to bookmark Twinfinite for all the latest gaming guides and news.

