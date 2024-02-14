We all love the way crafting works in Minecraft, but some games take its simplicity to another level. Learning how to make electricity in Infinite Craft, for example, takes only a couple of seconds. It also opens up thousands of other, more advanced crafts for you. Here is how to do it.

How to Craft Electricity in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Here is the simplest way to make Electricity in Infinite Craft:

Combine Water & Fire to make Steam. Combine Steam & Steam to make Cloud. Combine Cloud & Cloud to make Rain. Combine Rain & Wind to make a Storm. Combine Fire & Steam to make an Engine. Combine Engine & Wind to make a Windmill. Finally, combine Windmill & Storm to make Electricity.

Once you unlock the Windmill in Infinite Craft, there is an alternative Electricity craft. This route lets you discover three more resources on the way. Here is that route:

Combine Windmill & Windmill to make a Wind Farm. Combine Wind Farm & Fire to make Energy. Combine Energy & Storm to make Lightning. Combine Lightning & Water to make Electricity.

Of course, there are hundreds of other ways to get Electricity in Infinite Craft. You can get it from more advanced resources by combining them with less complex ones, or there might be a completely different way to reach it via other elements.

That’s the most fun part of Infinite Craft. You can get anything in a massive number of different ways. It’s also nice that the game recognizes your discovery efforts and rewards you with achievements any time you make a resource that hasn’t been made before.

That sums up this guide on how to make electricity in Infinite Craft. We also have a large list of crafts, so check it out if you want to make your progress quicker. There are also guides on if Infinite Craft is actually infinite, and how to play it in dark mode.