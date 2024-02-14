No need to get a plane ticket when you can just create it.

Instead of exploring the entire world, Infinite Craft allows you to discover countries in a mere few seconds, even expanding to the outer reaches of the universe. So, if you want to know how to make Japan in Infinite Craft, here’s what you need to do.

Infinite Craft Japan Recipe

To make Japan in Infinite Craft, you must do the following steps:

Water + Water = Lake Lake + Water = Ocean Ocean + Earth = Island Island + Island = Continent Continent + Lake = America Earth + Earth = Mountain Mountain + Continent = Asia Asia + Island = Japan

You’ll initially start with Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth, but you’ll need to interact with two of these to get the correct ingredients. If you are a beginner, you can drag these elements to the open space and place one on top of the other.

By the end of it, the recipe to make Japan in Infinite Craft should look like this (place them on top of each other):

Many other combinations here can make other notable locations, like how an Island and Volcano produce Hawaii. But if you’re wondering what to do with Japan, it also features a lot of intriguing creations. For example, you can combine Japan with Earth to make Tokyo or use Fire to unleash Godzilla.

How to Make Anime in Infinite Craft

One of the most popular combinations in Infinite Craft has to be Japan’s Anime creation. Fortunately, it’s relatively easy to do since we’ve already got the elements from the previous recipe. All you need to do is blend Japan and America to produce Anime.

Of course, there are plenty of ways to tackle this element, considering all the hit shows out there. For an easy one, you can simply combine Ocean and Water to make a Fish and then combine it with Anime. As a result, players will unlock everyone’s favorite creature-capturing franchise, Pokemon.

That does it for our guide on how to make Japan in Infinite Craft. For more recipes, be sure to check out our piece on humans in the game.