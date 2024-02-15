Infinite Craft has you creating some interesting elements, concepts, and even people like America’s 44th President, Barack Obama. Honestly, it isn’t surprising considering you can make locations like Japan. If you’ve been playing around with the President element like us, we’ll show you how to get Obama in Infinite Craft!

Infinite Craft: How to Get President Obama

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

In order to get Obama in Infinite Craft, the two elements you’ll need are Politician and Hawaii. The Human element is going to come in handy here, obviously, among others. With the basic elements you’re given at the start, here’s what you do:

Fire + Fire = Volcano

Fire + Water = Steam

Steam + Earth = Mud + Fire = Brick

Water + Water = Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Earth = Island

Steam + Water = Cloud + Water = Rain + Water = Rainbow

Volcano + Island = Hawaii

Island + Rainbow = Paradise + Paradise = Heaven + Paradise = Angel

Heaven + Angel = God + Mud = Adam

Adam + God = Eve + Adam = Human

Human + Human = Family + Brick = House

House + House = Town + House = City + City = Metropolis + City = Megalopolis

Human + Megalopolis = Politician + Hawaii = Obama

Interestingly enough, Obama isn’t the only element related to the 44th President of the USA. There’s also the Barack element! Once you have Obama crafted, you’ll need to craft the US President element by combining the Human and Politician elements together.

Barack Obama isn’t the only president you can make, especially if you are using the US President element. Play around with the America element to get Lincoln or the President element for Nixon. Trump is in there, too—several times, as a matter of fact.

Well, that should cover all the bases on how to get Obama in Infinite Craft. You can come across some pretty wacky combinations, and not just elements, either. There are elements like “Disgrace” and “Freedom,” too. We have an entire list of crafting combinations in Infinite Craft for you to comb through. Try stepping outside the United States and make Japan, too!