This feels like breaking out of the Matrix.

I love that moment in TV shows or in games where the main character says the name of the show/game as a line. However, when an AI does that, it’s truly impressive. Here is how to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The combination to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft is Infinite Rose + Craft.

The image above shows the full recipe to make Infinite Craft. If you prefer the textual versions, see the lists just below.

Combination for Infinity Craft

First, to make Infinite Craft, we will need Infinity Craft. Here is how to make it:

Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Dust = Sand Fire + Water = Steam Fire + Steam = Engine Engine + Sand = Sandbox Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Sandbox = Minecraft Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Plant + Wind = Dandelion Dandelion + Wind = Seed Seed + Tree = Apple Apple + Minecraft = Craft Engine + Engine = Rocket Rocket + Rocket = Satellite Water + Water = Lake Lake + Satellite = Google Google + Google = Googleplex Googleplex + Fire = Infinity Fire + Fire = Volcano Volcano + Lake = Island Island + Island = Continent Continent + Lake = America America + Water = Freedom Freedom + Water = Slavery Slavery + America = Civil War Civil War + Infinity = Infinity War Infinity War + Minecraft = Infinity Craft

Recipe for Infinite Craft

Now, there are a few extra steps to go from Infinity to Infinite. These are the combinations:

Planet + Fire = Sun Sun + Fire = Solar Solar + Planet = System System + Fire = Computer Computer + System = Software Software + Earth = Game Game + Infinity = Infinite Infinite + Minecraft = Infinitecraft Infinity Craft + Infinitecraft = Infinite Infinity Earth + Earth = Mountain Dandelion + Earth = Flower Flower + Rose = Infinite Rose Infinite Rose + Craft = Infinite Craft

That was a long one. Still, it was by far shorter than the first version of the craft for League of Legends. You should now have both Infinite Craft and Infinity Craft. They should make for a few excellent first discoveries once you combine them with some weird stuff.

Anyway, that covers all the info you'll need to make Infinite Craft in the game of the same name.