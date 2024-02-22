I love that moment in TV shows or in games where the main character says the name of the show/game as a line. However, when an AI does that, it’s truly impressive. Here is how to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft.
How to Get Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft
The combination to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft is Infinite Rose + Craft.
The image above shows the full recipe to make Infinite Craft. If you prefer the textual versions, see the lists just below.
Combination for Infinity Craft
First, to make Infinite Craft, we will need Infinity Craft. Here is how to make it:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Dust = Sand
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Engine + Sand = Sandbox
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Sandbox = Minecraft
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Dandelion + Wind = Seed
- Seed + Tree = Apple
- Apple + Minecraft = Craft
- Engine + Engine = Rocket
- Rocket + Rocket = Satellite
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Satellite = Google
- Google + Google = Googleplex
- Googleplex + Fire = Infinity
- Fire + Fire = Volcano
- Volcano + Lake = Island
- Island + Island = Continent
- Continent + Lake = America
- America + Water = Freedom
- Freedom + Water = Slavery
- Slavery + America = Civil War
- Civil War + Infinity = Infinity War
- Infinity War + Minecraft = Infinity Craft
Recipe for Infinite Craft
Now, there are a few extra steps to go from Infinity to Infinite. These are the combinations:
- Planet + Fire = Sun
- Sun + Fire = Solar
- Solar + Planet = System
- System + Fire = Computer
- Computer + System = Software
- Software + Earth = Game
- Game + Infinity = Infinite
- Infinite + Minecraft = Infinitecraft
- Infinity Craft + Infinitecraft = Infinite Infinity
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Dandelion + Earth = Flower
- Flower + Rose = Infinite Rose
- Infinite Rose + Craft = Infinite Craft
That was a long one. Still, it was by far shorter than the first version of the craft for League of Legends. You should now have both Infinite Craft and Infinity Craft. They should make for a few excellent first discoveries once you combine them with some weird stuff.
Anyway, that covers all the info you'll need to make Infinite Craft in the game of the same name. If you want to learn more Infinite Craft recipes, do check out our combinations guide.