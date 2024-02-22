Guides

How to Make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft

This feels like breaking out of the Matrix.

Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

I love that moment in TV shows or in games where the main character says the name of the show/game as a line. However, when an AI does that, it’s truly impressive. Here is how to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft

Full recipe to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The combination to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft is Infinite Rose + Craft.

The image above shows the full recipe to make Infinite Craft. If you prefer the textual versions, see the lists just below.

Combination for Infinity Craft

First, to make Infinite Craft, we will need Infinity Craft. Here is how to make it:

  1. Earth + Wind = Dust
  2. Dust + Dust = Sand
  3. Fire + Water = Steam
  4. Fire + Steam = Engine
  5. Engine + Sand = Sandbox
  6. Dust + Earth = Planet
  7. Planet + Sandbox = Minecraft
  8. Earth + Water = Plant
  9. Plant + Plant = Tree
  10. Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  11. Dandelion + Wind = Seed
  12. Seed + Tree = Apple
  13. Apple + Minecraft = Craft
  14. Engine + Engine = Rocket
  15. Rocket + Rocket = Satellite
  16. Water + Water = Lake
  17. Lake + Satellite = Google
  18. Google + Google = Googleplex
  19. Googleplex + Fire = Infinity
  20. Fire + Fire = Volcano
  21. Volcano + Lake = Island
  22. Island + Island = Continent
  23. Continent + Lake = America
  24. America + Water = Freedom
  25. Freedom + Water = Slavery
  26. Slavery + America = Civil War
  27. Civil War + Infinity = Infinity War
  28. Infinity War + Minecraft = Infinity Craft

Recipe for Infinite Craft

Now, there are a few extra steps to go from Infinity to Infinite. These are the combinations:

  1. Planet + Fire = Sun
  2. Sun + Fire = Solar
  3. Solar + Planet = System
  4. System + Fire = Computer
  5. Computer + System = Software
  6. Software + Earth = Game
  7. Game + Infinity = Infinite
  8. Infinite + Minecraft = Infinitecraft
  9. Infinity Craft + Infinitecraft = Infinite Infinity
  10. Earth + Earth = Mountain
  11. Dandelion + Earth = Flower
  12. Flower + Rose = Infinite Rose
  13. Infinite Rose + Craft = Infinite Craft

That was a long one. Still, it was by far shorter than the first version of the craft for League of Legends. You should now have both Infinite Craft and Infinity Craft. They should make for a few excellent first discoveries once you combine them with some weird stuff.

Anyway, that covers all the info you’ll need to make Infinite Craft in the game of the same name. If you want to learn more Infinite Craft recipes, do check out our combinations guide. Finally, keep it keyed to Twinfinite for all the latest gaming guides and news.

