How to Make League of Legends in Infinite Craft

Some call LoL an addiction. I call it dedication.

League of Legends crafted in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

I am a huge League of Legends fan, and I’ve never thought I’d be making it in another game. I mean, Riot needed a team of people with over 200 years of game dev experience to make it, and you’ll be doing it in mere minutes. So, without further ado, here is how to make League of Legends in Infinite Craft.

How to Get League of Legends in Infinite Craft

Full combination path to make League of Legends in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Before you start, note that the first part of this, till about Lord of the Rings, was used to make Love and a Girlfriend. So, if you’ve already unlocked that, skip the list until step 34.

Also, the image above shows the full craft if you prefer it over textual hints (remove “?resize” and everything after it from the URL if the image is blurry).

Anyway, here is the full combination path to make League of Legends in Infinite Craft:

  1. Water + Wind = Wave
  2. Wave + Earth = Sand
  3. Sand + Sand = Desert
  4. Wind + Earth = Dust
  5. Dust + Earth = Planet
  6. Planet + Desert = Mars
  7. Wave + Wave = Tsunami
  8. Tsunami + Water = Ocean
  9. Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  10. Sea + Mars = Venus
  11. Venus + Mars = Love
  12. Love + Love = Heart
  13. Fire + Earth = Lava
  14. Water + Lava = Stone
  15. Stone + Earth = Rock
  16. Sand + Fire = Glass
  17. Glass + Glass = Window
  18. Window + Glass = House
  19. Water + Fire = Steam
  20. Steam + Steam = Cloud
  21. Cloud + Water = Rain
  22. Earth + Water = Plant
  23. Plant + Plant = Tree
  24. Tree + Tree = Forest
  25. Rain + Forest = Rainforest
  26. Rainforest + Plant = Oxygen
  27. Oxygen + Rock = Metal
  28. Rock + Metal = Sword
  29. House + Sword = Castle
  30. Castle + Castle = Palace
  31. Palace + Castle = Kingdom
  32. Kingdom + Castle = King
  33. Metal + Heart = Ring
  34. Ring + King = Lord of the Rings
  35. Lord of the Rings + Sword = Aragorn
  36. Lord of the Rings + House = Hobbit
  37. Hobbit + Lord of the Rings = Frodo
  38. Frodo + Aragorn = Fellowship
  39. Fellowship + Fellowship = Community
  40. Community + Fellowship = Church
  41. Church + Church = Cathedral
  42. Cathedral + Church = Religion
  43. Church + Religion = Pope
  44. Rain + Rain = Rainbow
  45. Rainbow + Church = Gay
  46. Heart + Aragorn = Arwen
  47. Arwen + Pope = Elrond
  48. Oxygen + Water = Hydrogen
  49. Elrond + Hydrogen = Helium
  50. Helium + Gay = HeHe
  51. HeHe + Gay = Lol
  52. Lol + King = Lolking
  53. Lolking + Lol = Lolking.net
  54. Lolking + Kingdom = Lolkingdom
  55. Lolkingdom + Lolking.net = Lolkingdom.net
  56. Sword + Knight = Warrior
  57. Warrior + Lol = Troll
  58. Troll + Lol = Internet
  59. Internet + Castle = Fortnite
  60. Fortnite + Lolkingdom.net = Victory
  61. Victory + Lolking.net = League of Legends

Wow. League of Legends is my favorite game, but to be honest, making it in Infinite Craft made me hate it a bit. I just hope it wasn’t too hard to follow (61 combinations is an insane number).

Nevertheless, you now have League of Legends and a whole bunch of other words to use. Also, remember that there are almost infinite other ways to craft it and any other stuff, as a matter of fact. Just keep testing things and see how far you can push your ingenuity.

That wraps this guide on how to make League of Legends in Infinite Craft. We also have a guide on how to make electricity, which is good for inferring electronics. And last but not least, stay tuned to Twinfinite for all the latest gaming news and guides.

