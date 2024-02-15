I am a huge League of Legends fan, and I’ve never thought I’d be making it in another game. I mean, Riot needed a team of people with over 200 years of game dev experience to make it, and you’ll be doing it in mere minutes. So, without further ado, here is how to make League of Legends in Infinite Craft.
How to Get League of Legends in Infinite Craft
Before you start, note that the first part of this, till about Lord of the Rings, was used to make Love and a Girlfriend. So, if you’ve already unlocked that, skip the list until step 34.
Also, the image above shows the full craft if you prefer it over textual hints (remove “?resize” and everything after it from the URL if the image is blurry).
Anyway, here is the full combination path to make League of Legends in Infinite Craft:
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Wave + Earth = Sand
- Sand + Sand = Desert
- Wind + Earth = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Desert = Mars
- Wave + Wave = Tsunami
- Tsunami + Water = Ocean
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Sea + Mars = Venus
- Venus + Mars = Love
- Love + Love = Heart
- Fire + Earth = Lava
- Water + Lava = Stone
- Stone + Earth = Rock
- Sand + Fire = Glass
- Glass + Glass = Window
- Window + Glass = House
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Steam = Cloud
- Cloud + Water = Rain
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Rain + Forest = Rainforest
- Rainforest + Plant = Oxygen
- Oxygen + Rock = Metal
- Rock + Metal = Sword
- House + Sword = Castle
- Castle + Castle = Palace
- Palace + Castle = Kingdom
- Kingdom + Castle = King
- Metal + Heart = Ring
- Ring + King = Lord of the Rings
- Lord of the Rings + Sword = Aragorn
- Lord of the Rings + House = Hobbit
- Hobbit + Lord of the Rings = Frodo
- Frodo + Aragorn = Fellowship
- Fellowship + Fellowship = Community
- Community + Fellowship = Church
- Church + Church = Cathedral
- Cathedral + Church = Religion
- Church + Religion = Pope
- Rain + Rain = Rainbow
- Rainbow + Church = Gay
- Heart + Aragorn = Arwen
- Arwen + Pope = Elrond
- Oxygen + Water = Hydrogen
- Elrond + Hydrogen = Helium
- Helium + Gay = HeHe
- HeHe + Gay = Lol
- Lol + King = Lolking
- Lolking + Lol = Lolking.net
- Lolking + Kingdom = Lolkingdom
- Lolkingdom + Lolking.net = Lolkingdom.net
- Sword + Knight = Warrior
- Warrior + Lol = Troll
- Troll + Lol = Internet
- Internet + Castle = Fortnite
- Fortnite + Lolkingdom.net = Victory
- Victory + Lolking.net = League of Legends
Wow. League of Legends is my favorite game, but to be honest, making it in Infinite Craft made me hate it a bit. I just hope it wasn’t too hard to follow (61 combinations is an insane number).
Nevertheless, you now have League of Legends and a whole bunch of other words to use. Also, remember that there are almost infinite other ways to craft it and any other stuff, as a matter of fact. Just keep testing things and see how far you can push your ingenuity.
That wraps this guide on how to make League of Legends in Infinite Craft. We also have a guide on how to make electricity, which is good for inferring electronics.