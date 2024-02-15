I am a huge League of Legends fan, and I’ve never thought I’d be making it in another game. I mean, Riot needed a team of people with over 200 years of game dev experience to make it, and you’ll be doing it in mere minutes. So, without further ado, here is how to make League of Legends in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Get League of Legends in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Before you start, note that the first part of this, till about Lord of the Rings, was used to make Love and a Girlfriend. So, if you’ve already unlocked that, skip the list until step 34.

Also, the image above shows the full craft if you prefer it over textual hints (remove “?resize” and everything after it from the URL if the image is blurry).

Anyway, here is the full combination path to make League of Legends in Infinite Craft:

Water + Wind = Wave Wave + Earth = Sand Sand + Sand = Desert Wind + Earth = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Desert = Mars Wave + Wave = Tsunami Tsunami + Water = Ocean Ocean + Ocean = Sea Sea + Mars = Venus Venus + Mars = Love Love + Love = Heart Fire + Earth = Lava Water + Lava = Stone Stone + Earth = Rock Sand + Fire = Glass Glass + Glass = Window Window + Glass = House Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Steam = Cloud Cloud + Water = Rain Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Tree = Forest Rain + Forest = Rainforest Rainforest + Plant = Oxygen Oxygen + Rock = Metal Rock + Metal = Sword House + Sword = Castle Castle + Castle = Palace Palace + Castle = Kingdom Kingdom + Castle = King Metal + Heart = Ring Ring + King = Lord of the Rings Lord of the Rings + Sword = Aragorn Lord of the Rings + House = Hobbit Hobbit + Lord of the Rings = Frodo Frodo + Aragorn = Fellowship Fellowship + Fellowship = Community Community + Fellowship = Church Church + Church = Cathedral Cathedral + Church = Religion Church + Religion = Pope Rain + Rain = Rainbow Rainbow + Church = Gay Heart + Aragorn = Arwen Arwen + Pope = Elrond Oxygen + Water = Hydrogen Elrond + Hydrogen = Helium Helium + Gay = HeHe HeHe + Gay = Lol Lol + King = Lolking Lolking + Lol = Lolking.net Lolking + Kingdom = Lolkingdom Lolkingdom + Lolking.net = Lolkingdom.net Sword + Knight = Warrior Warrior + Lol = Troll Troll + Lol = Internet Internet + Castle = Fortnite Fortnite + Lolkingdom.net = Victory Victory + Lolking.net = League of Legends

Wow. League of Legends is my favorite game, but to be honest, making it in Infinite Craft made me hate it a bit. I just hope it wasn’t too hard to follow (61 combinations is an insane number).

Nevertheless, you now have League of Legends and a whole bunch of other words to use. Also, remember that there are almost infinite other ways to craft it and any other stuff, as a matter of fact. Just keep testing things and see how far you can push your ingenuity.

That wraps this guide on how to make League of Legends in Infinite Craft. We also have a guide on how to make electricity, which is good for inferring electronics. And last but not least, stay tuned to Twinfinite for all the latest gaming news and guides.