How to Make Pokemon in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a browser-based game where players fuse two elements to create new concepts. These concepts involve anything and everything, from materials, technology, pop culture references, and characters. If you’re looking to make Pokemon in Infinite Craft, we’ve got you covered. Follow along below!

Infinite Craft Pokemon Combination

To make Pokemon in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Anime and Fish.

To the pleasant surprise of Pokemaniacs around the world, the beloved franchise and many creatures and locations from Pokemon can be created through various element combinations. This has brought a lot of fun to the table, enabling players to even create their very own Infinite Craft Pokedex.

To make Pokemon in Infinite Craft, you will need to combine the elements of Anime and Fish. To get these two components, you’ll need to follow a couple of short crafting recipes, which we will walk you through from start to finish. During a fresh game of Infinite Craft, you will begin with only the elements of Water, Fire, Earth, and Wind. This is where we will be beginning, too. Refer to the instructions below for the quickest methods for crafting both Anime and Fish.

How to Craft Fish in Infinite Craft

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Lake = Ocean

Ocean + Water = Fish

How to Craft Anime in Infinite Craft

Earth + Water = Plant

Fish + Plant = Seaweed

Ocean + Earth = Island

Island + Earth = Continent

Earth + Continent = Land

Mountain + Seaweed = Sushi

Land + Sushi = Japan

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Tree + Forest = Wood

Tree + Wood = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Book + Japan = Manga

Manga + Japan = Anime

Once you’ve fused these two elements to create Pokemon, you can even make specific creatures and locations from the franchise. Here are a few combinations in which we’ve encountered by pairing random elements together:

Pokemon + Fish = Magikarp

Pokemon + Pokemon = Egg

Pokemon + Fire = Charizard

Pokemon + Water = Squirtle

Pokemon + Smoke = Smogon

Pokemon + Rain = Pikachu

Pokemon + Mud = Mudkip

Pokemon + Plant = Bulbasaur

Pokemon + Cactus = Cacturne

Pokemon + God = Arceus

Pokemon + Frog = Poliwrath

Pokemon + Mew = Moon

Pokemon + Human = Trainer

Pokemon + Devil = Gengar

That’s it for how to make Pokemon in Infinite Craft. For more helpful gameplay guides check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics to assist you with other crafting options, such as how to make Peter Griffin, or Quagmire from the Family Guy TV show.