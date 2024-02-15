How to make Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft

What? Gosh, it's not like the internet to go crazy about something small and stupid.

Infinite Craft is a browser game that lets you combine any two elements to create various outcomes, including many pop culture references, and downright hilarious results. If you’re looking to make Family Guy’s main guy, Mr. Peter Griffin himself, then we’ve got you covered, so follow along below.

Infinite Craft – How to Make Peter Griffin, Explained

The combination that you’ll need to pair to create Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft is Quagmire + Baconator. However, this can be quite a difficult combination to achieve, as each element takes multiple prior fusions to create.

Infinite Craft will give you just a mere handful of elements to begin with – Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth. From here, you’ll need to follow the steps below in order to create the infamous Family Guy main character:

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Steam = Cloud

Cloud + Cloud = Rain

Rain + Cloud = Rainbow

Dust + Water = Mud

Rainbow + Mud = Pig

Pig + Fire = Bacon

Fire + Fire = Volcano

Volcano + Bacon = Baconator

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Earth = Swamp

Swamp + Earth = Mud

Mud + Swamp = Quagmire

Baconator + Quagmire = Peter Griffin

Luckily, in Infinite Craft, there is plenty of space to create multiple element combinations at once. This way, you start making both Baconator and Quagmire to begin with, and then simply drag them on top of one another to result in the final creation of Peter Griffin.

Funnily enough, creating Peter Griffin will also enable you to create other various Family Guy characters. Here are just a few that I’ve discovered upon trial and error of combining Peter Griffin with random other elements:

Peter Griffin + Mud = Chris Griffin

Peter Griffin + Quagmire = Family Guy

Peter Griffin + Steam = Stewie

Peter Griffin + Bog = Seth MacFarlane

There are likely plenty more Family Guy combinations to discover in Infinite Craft, so feel free to have some fun combining Peter Griffin and the results listed above to try and extend your Family Guy discoveries. As you may have assumed, Family Guy is not the only franchise or pop culture reference to be discovered in this game, with fan favorites such as Pokemon being an entertaining collection to fuse.

That’s it for how to make Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft. Now that you know everything you’ll need to do to create this fusion, why not check out our list of first discoveries in Infinite Craft? Here at Twinfinite, we’ve certainly stumbled across a few very unique and entertaining concepts, which may give you ideas for your combinations and lead to making a first discovery yourself.