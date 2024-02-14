Infinite Craft Players Establish a Pokedex of Their Very Own With These Pokemon Combinations

Infinite Craft has become an obsession for many PC and mobile browser users as they get lost in all of its combinations. Beloved franchises, in particular, are being experimented on in-game, especially with Pokemon’s extensive Pokedex collection.

Recommended Videos

Rather than capturing the Pokemon themselves, Infinite Craft uses specific recipes to produce these iconic creatures. One Reddit user created 76 critters, from Mew to Charmander to Weedle. All these creatures derive from the Anime element, which can be created from Japan.

Many players have expanded their Pokedex collection, including Clefairy, Staryu, and Magnemite. Nevertheless, since there are more than a thousand Pokemon, the list will continue to grow in no time.

Due to Infinite Craft’s distinct elements, you may even create an entirely different creature that goes beyond the franchise. I was able to do so upon the First Discovery of a Pikachur Pegasus, a combination of a Unicorn, Pikachu, and Zombie Pegasus. While I never thought these three beings could establish something like this, it still felt glorious to see it come to life.

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

If you want to try it for yourself, make sure you create a Fish first with your initial Ocean and Water. This will allow you to combine Fish and Anime to produce the famous Pokemon. There are plenty of ways you can go with this to make various creatures. For example, players can place Pokemon with Fire to create Charizard or use Water to result in a Squirtle.

You can discover many more Anime-related content in Infinite Craft, such as One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Sailor Moon. I already made way too many Super Saiyan forms with Goku (and somehow made Jesus), but there’s undoubtedly more wacky combinations out there.

Who knows? You may end up getting a First Discovery with the weirdest combos. But if you want a sneak peek into these entertaining finds, you can check out Twinfninite’s list of Infinite Craft First Discoveries.