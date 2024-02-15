How to make Quagmire in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is the latest craze to take the world by storm, providing a simplistic browser game in which players can craft just about anything and everything — including pop culture and fandoms.

If you’d like to create Quagmire from Family Guy in Infinite Craft, we’ve got you covered, so follow along below.

Infinite Craft – How to Make Quagmie, Explained

To create Family Guy’s Glenn Quagmire in Infinite Craft, the combination that you’ll need to throw together is Mud + Swamp. Technically, a quagmire is a soft, boggy section of land, so this makes sense. But here, it also has a double meaning including the iconic Family Guy character, as this result can then be further utilized to create other characters from the show, including Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, and Chris Griffin.

When getting started in Infinite Craft, you will have just four elements, to begin with — Earth, Fire, Water, and Wind. However, by following the fusion order that we’ve listed below, you’ll be able to turn these basic elements into the character of Quagmie in no time.

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Earth = Swamp

Swamp + Earth = Mud

Mud + Swamp = Quagmire

Once you’ve created Quagmire, you can then progress into crafting other Family Guy characters and links to the show. Here are a few notable results that I’ve discovered through testing out random combinations:

Quagmire + Baconator = Peter Griffin

Quagmire + Peter Griffin = Family Guy

Quagmire + Family Guy = Giggity

Peter Griffin + Steam = Stewie

Peter Griffin + Bog = Seth MacFarlane

Peter Griffin + Love = Meg

Stewie + Love = Brian

Aside from these Family Guy characters, there are endless possibilities when it comes to Infinite Craft. From fan-favorite Pokemon to popular anime characters, or even celebrities, it seems just about everything you can imagine is hidden with a unique combination.

Aside from these Family Guy characters, there are endless possibilities when it comes to Infinite Craft. From fan-favorite Pokemon to popular anime characters, or even celebrities, it seems just about everything you can imagine is hidden with a unique combination.