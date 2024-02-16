When you first stumble upon Neal.Fun’s creation, you may have immediately thought about Mojang Studios’ hit sandbox game. So, to celebrate the two entries, let’s learn how to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Minecraft Recipe

There are a few easy ways to get to Minecraft in Infinite Craft, and one we happened to discover is Game + Diamond. However, reaching this combination isn’t as easy as it looks, so we’ll explain how to achieve it. For a full breakdown of the first item, check out our guide on how to make a video game.

Diamond Infinite Craft Recipe

To make diamonds, you must use the following ingredients:

Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Earth = Stone Stone + Lava = Obsidian Obsidian + Earth = Diamond

Unlike Minecraft, obtaining Diamonds and Obsidian in Infinite Craft isn’t too challenging. Though, they do both follow the same procedures, using the wonders of science. All the items shown here will be available to you at the start of the game, so it shouldn’t take too long to unlock.

Now that you’ve got Diamond and Game, it’s time to combine them to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft.

If you want some ideas on what to do with the Minecraft creation, you can first use the Diamond on it to produce a Pickaxe. You can also unlock the Nether Portal with Obsidian, Fog for the explosive Creeper, and Dragon to create the Ender Dragon. Just think about all the traditional items you use in Minecraft, like tools and ores, and you’ll probably acquire something related to the Overworld.

Besides this entry, Infinite Craft’s Game category showcases numerous options, from Injustice (Justice League recipe) to Pokemon (Japan’s Anime.) Those who experiment enough may unlock a bizarre combination with a First Discovery, creating titles that don’t even exist (yet?)

That covers everything you need to know about how to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft. While here, be sure to check out our other recipe guides, including League of Legends.