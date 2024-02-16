Guides

How to Make Minecraft in Infinite Craft

Crafting x's 2.

Minecraft Infinite Craft
Image Source: Neal.Fun & Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

When you first stumble upon Neal.Fun’s creation, you may have immediately thought about Mojang Studios’ hit sandbox game. So, to celebrate the two entries, let’s learn how to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Infinite Craft Minecraft Recipe

There are a few easy ways to get to Minecraft in Infinite Craft, and one we happened to discover is Game + Diamond. However, reaching this combination isn’t as easy as it looks, so we’ll explain how to achieve it. For a full breakdown of the first item, check out our guide on how to make a video game.

Diamond Infinite Craft Recipe

To make diamonds, you must use the following ingredients:

  1. Earth + Fire = Lava
  2. Lava + Earth = Stone
  3. Stone + Lava = Obsidian
  4. Obsidian + Earth = Diamond

Unlike Minecraft, obtaining Diamonds and Obsidian in Infinite Craft isn’t too challenging. Though, they do both follow the same procedures, using the wonders of science. All the items shown here will be available to you at the start of the game, so it shouldn’t take too long to unlock.

Infinite Craft Diamond recipe
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Now that you’ve got Diamond and Game, it’s time to combine them to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft.

Making Minecraft in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

If you want some ideas on what to do with the Minecraft creation, you can first use the Diamond on it to produce a Pickaxe. You can also unlock the Nether Portal with Obsidian, Fog for the explosive Creeper, and Dragon to create the Ender Dragon. Just think about all the traditional items you use in Minecraft, like tools and ores, and you’ll probably acquire something related to the Overworld.

Besides this entry, Infinite Craft’s Game category showcases numerous options, from Injustice (Justice League recipe) to Pokemon (Japan’s Anime.) Those who experiment enough may unlock a bizarre combination with a First Discovery, creating titles that don’t even exist (yet?)

That covers everything you need to know about how to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft. While here, be sure to check out our other recipe guides, including League of Legends.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments