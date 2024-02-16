How to Get Video Game in Infinite Craft

It sounds odd making a video game in Infinite Craft, but that’s actually on brand. You can make God and heaven, so why not? Even cooler is that once you know how to make Video Game in Infinite Craft, you can combine it with other elements for real world games!

Infinite Craft: How to Make Video Game

There are a couple ways to come across the Video Game element in Infinite Craft, so the one we’re using involves cleverly combining Adobe Flash with Steam (the gas, not the platform). It’s actually quite simple:

Start by combining Water + Fire for Steam.

Now, Steam + Earth = Mud + Fire = Brick (x2)

Brick + Steam = Steam Engine + Water = Steamboat

Brick + Mud = Adobe + Steamboat = Adobe Flash

Adobe Flash + Steam = Game

That’s not so bad, is it? While making the Video Game element is easy, it’s what you can mix with it that makes it so fun to play with. You might even get a few elements you recognize!

What Can You Make With Video Game in Infinite Craft?

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

There are quite a few real world video games you can get by using the right keyword, and a few oddities, too:

Game + Factory = Arcade

Game + Angel = Gamer

Game + Brick = Lego

Game + Titan = Titanfall

Game + Fort = Fortnite

Game + Knight = Chess

Game + Venus = Video Game

Game + Human = Player

Game + City = SimCity

Game + Family = Monopoly

Game + Goat = Goat Simulator

Game + Money = Gambling

Game + Hands = Controller

Game + Island = Escape

Game + Farm = Farmville

Game + Dragon = Pokemon

Game + Ghost = Pacman

Game + Sword = RPG

I even found that combining the Gun element with Game gets you the Shooter element. You can also get some rather weird, abstract combinations like combining Game with God gets you religion or Game with Obama gets you politics.

At any rate, that’s how you get Video Game in Infinite Craft! We’re sure you can find all sorts of wacky combos, but if you want some help, check out our guide on our list of Infinite Craft recipes. It’s always growing!