Category:
Guides

How to Make Spider in Infinite Craft

The itsy bitsy spider...
Image of Grace Black
Grace Black
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 04:30 am
How to make Spider in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

Infinite Craft is a browser-based sandbox experience by Neal.Fun in which players can fuse any two elements to create new outcomes. These outcomes include anything you could imagine, from technology, nature, food, pop culture, and animals. If you’re looking to make a Spider in Infinite Craft, we’ve got you covered.

Infinite Craft Spider Combination

To make Spider in Infinite Craft, you will need to combine the elements of Dust Trap and Flypaper.

To discover these two key components, you will first need to follow a relatively short crafting recipe that involves fusing multiple elements. Thankfully, this crafting recipe is shorter than most, and enables you to make both Dust Trap and Flypaper along the way, rather than needing a separate recipe for each.

We’ve mapped out the entire process step-by-step below as if we were beginning a fresh game of Infinite Craft with just the elements of Earth, Wind, Water, and Fire. Feel free to refer to these instructions if you have any trouble.

  • Water + Earth = Plant
  • Water + Plant = Swamp
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Swamp = Mud
  • Swamp + Plant = Venus Flytrap
  • Dust + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap
  • Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap = Flypaper
  • Flypaper + Dust Trap = Spider

Now that you’ve successfully created Spider, you can use this element in various other combinations to make even more discoveries. Here are a few examples of ways that you can use Spider, all of which were discovered by pairing it with other random elements.

  • Spider + Human = Spider-Man
  • Spider + Fire = Firefly
  • Spider + Earth = Spiderweb
  • Spider + Mud = Tarantula
  • Spider + Steam = Steampunk
  • Spider + Mountain = Yeti
  • Spider + Book = Charlotte
  • Spider + God = Arachne
  • Spider + Moon = Werewolf
  • Spider + Fish = Spiderfish
  • Spider + Ghost = Phantom

That’s everything you need to know about how to make Spider in Infinite Craft. For more helpful crafting recipes, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have many more topics to help you make discoveries, such as how to make a Zombie or Cat.

Grace Black
Grace is a writer and digital artist from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for one year and in the games industry for two years. She's an enthusiast of everything spooky, an occasional anime enjoyer, and a die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, Baldur's Gate 3, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of.