In Infinite Craft, players can combine two elements to create further outcomes. This gives you even more materials to continue fusing into various items and concepts. This includes fictional characters, real-life materials, and even supernatural creatures. If you’re wondering how to make a Zombie in Infinite Craft, we’ve got you covered.

Infinite Craft Zombie Combination

To make Zombie in Infinite Craft, you will need to combine the elements of Explosion and Life.

However, to discover these two elements, you will first need to fuse a bunch of different options in crafting recipes. At long last, you will eventually gain separate elements of Life and Explosion, which you can then combine to get Zombie.

If you’re worried about this process being a little bit time-consuming or confusing due to how many separate elements are involved, then don’t worry. We’ve mapped out the entire process as if you were starting a new game, beginning with just the elements of Wind, Earth, Water, and Fire, so you can feel free to refer to our instructions below.

How to Make Explosion in Infinite Craft

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Steam = Cloud

Fire + Cloud = Lightning

Lightning + Steam = Electricity

Fire + Earth = Lava

Fire + Lava = Volcano

Earth + Lava = Stone

Stone + Stone = Boulder

Boulder + Volcano = Meteor

Meteor + Earth = Moon

Moon + Earth = Eclipse

Eclipse + Fire = Sun

Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel

Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill

Windmill + Fire = Energy

Fire + Energy = Explosion

How to Make Life in Infinite Craft

Wind + Earth = Dust

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Dust +Earth = Planet

Smoke + Water = Fog

Fog + Planet = Venus

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Venus = Life

That's it for how to make Zombie in Infinite Craft.