How to make Luffy in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is one of the most entertaining browser games to go viral in 2024. In this title, players can combine elements to craft all sorts of wacky combinations, including popular characters, games, and franchises. Wondering if you can make Luffy from One Piece? We’ve got you covered, so follow along below.

Infinite Craft – How to Make Luffy, Explained

That’s right, in Infinite Craft you can even create the iconic One Piece protagonist and leader of the Straw Hat Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy. To craft this fusion, you will need to combine the elements of Monkey and One Piece.

The best way to go about this is to make the separate elements of Monkey, Japan, Manga, Human, Boat, and Pirate. You can combine Japan and Manga to create Anime, and Human plus Boat to create Pirate. Next pair Pirate and Anime together to make One Piece, before finally combining One Piece with Monkey to result in Luffy. However, these three elements take quite a bit of crafting to get to, so we’ve gone ahead and broken this down step by step.

How to Make Monkey in Infinite Craft

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Forest + Tree = Wood

Tree + Wood = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Forest + Forest = Jungle

Book + Jungle = Tarzan

Tarzan + Jungle = Monkey

How to Make Japan in Infinite Craft

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Water = Ocean

Earth + Ocean = Island

Island + Earth = Continent

Earth + Continent = Land

Ocean + Water = Fish

Fish + Plant = Seaweed

Seaweed + Fish = Sushi

Sushi + Land = Japan

How to Make Manga in Infinite Craft

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Forest + Tree = Wood

Wood + Tree = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Book + Japan = Manga

Manga + Japan = Anime

How to Make Human in Infinite Craft

Wind + Earth = Dust

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Dust + Earth = Planet

Smoke + Water = Fog

Fog + Planet = Venus

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Venus = Life

Life + Earth = Human

How to Make Boat in Infinite Craft

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Water = Ocean

Plant + Plan = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Forest + Tree = Wood

Wood + Ocean = Boat

That's everything you need to know about how to make Luffy in Infinite Craft.