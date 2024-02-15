How to make Luffy in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is one of the most entertaining browser games to go viral in 2024. In this title, players can combine elements to craft all sorts of wacky combinations, including popular characters, games, and franchises. Wondering if you can make Luffy from One Piece? We’ve got you covered, so follow along below.
Infinite Craft – How to Make Luffy, Explained
That’s right, in Infinite Craft you can even create the iconic One Piece protagonist and leader of the Straw Hat Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy. To craft this fusion, you will need to combine the elements of Monkey and One Piece.
The best way to go about this is to make the separate elements of Monkey, Japan, Manga, Human, Boat, and Pirate. You can combine Japan and Manga to create Anime, and Human plus Boat to create Pirate. Next pair Pirate and Anime together to make One Piece, before finally combining One Piece with Monkey to result in Luffy. However, these three elements take quite a bit of crafting to get to, so we’ve gone ahead and broken this down step by step.
How to Make Monkey in Infinite Craft
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Forest + Tree = Wood
- Tree + Wood = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Forest + Forest = Jungle
- Book + Jungle = Tarzan
- Tarzan + Jungle = Monkey
How to Make Japan in Infinite Craft
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Earth + Ocean = Island
- Island + Earth = Continent
- Earth + Continent = Land
- Ocean + Water = Fish
- Fish + Plant = Seaweed
- Seaweed + Fish = Sushi
- Sushi + Land = Japan
How to Make Manga in Infinite Craft
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Forest + Tree = Wood
- Wood + Tree = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Book + Japan = Manga
- Manga + Japan = Anime
How to Make Human in Infinite Craft
- Wind + Earth = Dust
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Smoke + Water = Fog
- Fog + Planet = Venus
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Venus = Life
- Life + Earth = Human
How to Make Boat in Infinite Craft
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Plant + Plan = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Forest + Tree = Wood
- Wood + Ocean = Boat
That's everything you need to know about how to make Luffy in Infinite Craft.