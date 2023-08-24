Luffy 5th Gear in One Piece, Explained

If you’ve finally reached the climactic reveal in the battle between Luffy and Kaido, you likely have a lot of questions. Namely: What is Luffy’s 5th Gear in One Piece, and why is it so different from all of his other transformations and abilities? We had the same reaction, and that’s why we compiled all the information we could find into this handy guide. Read on to find out exactly what happens when this transformation occurs, how it works, and how it plays into the larger plot of the series.

What Is 5th Gear in One Piece? Explained

Image Source: Toei Animation and Eiichiro Oda

First and foremost, let’s be clear about something: While 5th Gear is a transformation that is possible as part of Luffy’s Gomu Gomu no Mi abilities, it’s more accurate to call it the full Awakening of his Devil Fruit abilities.

While active, it lets Luffy rubberize not only his own body, but the environment around him. This allows for the more cartoonish squashing and stretching of his body a la a classic cartoon, as well as attacks that would otherwise be considered nonsensical or too powerful. Simultaneously, the world around him also becomes rubberized, allowing for the more nonsensical and cartoonish reactions he has to attacks that could otherwise harm him.

Likewise, it acts as an Awakening of the Gomu Gomu no Mi’s true form, which is the Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika. Through it, Luffy can transform into the Sun God Nika the same way a Zoan type Devil Fruit user would transform into an animal or mythical beast. Once transformed, he gains abilities which epitomize freedom and liberation, moving and acting as he sees fit without limits or restrictions imposed by physics or logic.

This is the reason why Luffy undergoes such a radical change in appearance, as he takes on the aspects that Nika would be known for while the Awakening is active. He dons white clothes that billow and flow like drifting clouds, and his body morphs to reflect this look regardless of if he was wearing a different outfit before the transformation.

Does Gear 5 Turn Luffy Into Joy Boy?

Image Source: Toei Animation and Eiichiro Oda

On top of all of this, his heart beat takes on a melodic rhythm known as the Drums of Liberation. This is noted to be the same sound that the ancient revolutionary Joy Boy made, and several characters see Luffy’s use of 5th Gear as a sign that the famous figure has finally come to liberate the world.

However, this isn’t to say that Luffy is actually Joy Boy in One Piece. Instead, both Luffy and Joy Boy wielded the Gomu Gomu no Mi and managed to Awaken its Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika form. Through it, they gained the potential to alter the world in a way that could make people more free, as the god Nika always wanted.

With this in mind, the similarities between the One Piece protagonist and the ancient revolutionary are more so common factors brought on by transforming into the Sun God Nika. Luffy is still his own person, and isn’t likely to change before the series is through.

Why Is the World Government Afraid of 5th Gear in One Piece?

At the same time though, this means Luffy’s 5th Gear poses just as big of a threat to the World Government as Joy Boy did.

Through his form which encapsulates freedom, Luffy can stand as a symbol of liberation to the wider world the same way Joy Boy did when he wielded it. When paired with the fact that the Revolutionary Army has been destabilizing countries to wrestle control away from the monolithic organization, it becomes even more of a problem that someone as powerful as Luffy has access to the ability.

And that’s to say nothing of Luffy’s actual goal. Should he discover the One Piece and become the King of the Pirates, his influence and renown would only spread even further throughout the world. This could very well make it even easier for people to revere and follow his example, resulting in uprisings the likes of which the Government has never seen before.

As a result, they see Luffy as one of the biggest threats to their power now that he has fully Awakened his Devil Fruit and are taking measures to eradicate him before he can defeat them. Whether or not they will succeed, though, remains to be seen.

