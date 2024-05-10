Is Little Kitty Big City coming to PS4 - blue butterfly on a black cat
Category:
Guides
PC
Xbox

All Hat Locations in Little Kitty Big City

The most stylish kitty in the city
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: May 10, 2024 02:10 pm

In Little Kitty, Big City you can find and wear all kinds of funky little hats. Some of these even have a use other than cuteness! There are 42 hats to find right now, so check out the list below for all hat locations in Little Kitty, Big City.

Recommended Videos

How to Find All Hats in Little Kitty, Big City

We have found 42 hats in Little Kitty, Big City. Hats can be gained in three ways: by completing tasks, from gumball machines, or found in glowing balls.

Gumball Machine Hat Locations

Image Source: Double Dagger Studio via Twinfinite

The hats in gumball machines can be purchased using Shinies. A crow is perched atop a machine selling one hat for between 5 and 10 Shinies each.

gumball machine crow little kitty
Image Source: Double Dagger Studio via Twinfinite

Here is what you can buy:

  1. Watermelon, Pear, Tangelo, Grapes
  2. Ginko, Taiyaki, Daikon, Salmon Nigiri
  3. Traffic Cone, Cowboy, Space Helmet, Witch
  4. Frog, Mouse, Seal, Hedgehog
  5. Panda, Rabbit, Shark, Axolotyl

Task Hats

Little Kitty, Big City shiba hat
Image Source: Double Dagger Studio via Twinfinite
  1. Top Hat – complete the final Find The Chameleon task
  2. Duck Hat – complete the Reunite The Family duck task
  3. Shiba Hat – complete the Fetch The Dog’s Balls task

Glowing Ball Locations

Image Source: Double Dagger Studio via Twinfinite
  1. Ladybug Hat – on a van roof
  2. Apple Hat – by a white car
  3. Hard Hat – near the construction site
  4. Corn Hood – by the dog near the construction site
  5. Banana Hat – behind the small grocery store
  6. Bao Hat – on a rooftop
  7. Turtle Hat – near a mint green scooter behind a wall
  8. Satsuma Hat – behind a construction site fence
  9. Tiger Hat – hop up on the truck, past blowing air vents and up vines
  10. Sunflower Hat – after getting the tiger hat go back along the vines and to the left side of the building. Climb around all the way to the top.
  11. Cactus Hat – behind the statue in the kid’s playground
  12. Mushroom Hat – in a small zen garden
  13. Onigiri Hat – inside a washroom accessed through a window
  14. Butterfly Hat – behind some roadwork fences
  15. Fish Hat – in through a gap to your right as you walk past the river
  16. Little Devil Hat – building with a puddle, opposite the construction site, climb the vines all the way up to the top
  17. Eggplant Hat – in behind the soccer goal, up the vines
  18. Crab Hat – out of the sewer grate and straight ahead up the vine to the top of the building
Little Kitty, Big City glowing ball hat
Image Source: Double Dagger Studio via Twinfinite

That is every hat we have found so far but we spy a few extra spaces in our inventory so watch this space to see if more are yet to be discovered! For more Little Kitty, Big City guides check out where to find fish, and how to get 25 Shinies to give to Crow.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Hades 2 Romance Guide
The god Hermes from Hades 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Hades 2 Romance Guide
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 10, 2024
Read Article Roblox Pet Simulator 99 Value List
Pet Simulator 99 on Roblox
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Pet Simulator 99 Value List
Nenad Milićević and others Nenad Milićević and others May 10, 2024
Read Article How Long to Beat Animal Well
Animal Well Cat
Category: Guides
Guides
How Long to Beat Animal Well
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Hades 2 Romance Guide
The god Hermes from Hades 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Hades 2 Romance Guide
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 10, 2024
Read Article Roblox Pet Simulator 99 Value List
Pet Simulator 99 on Roblox
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Pet Simulator 99 Value List
Nenad Milićević and others Nenad Milićević and others May 10, 2024
Read Article How Long to Beat Animal Well
Animal Well Cat
Category: Guides
Guides
How Long to Beat Animal Well
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 10, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.