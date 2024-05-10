In Little Kitty, Big City you can find and wear all kinds of funky little hats. Some of these even have a use other than cuteness! There are 42 hats to find right now, so check out the list below for all hat locations in Little Kitty, Big City.

Recommended Videos

How to Find All Hats in Little Kitty, Big City

We have found 42 hats in Little Kitty, Big City. Hats can be gained in three ways: by completing tasks, from gumball machines, or found in glowing balls.

Gumball Machine Hat Locations

Image Source: Double Dagger Studio via Twinfinite

The hats in gumball machines can be purchased using Shinies. A crow is perched atop a machine selling one hat for between 5 and 10 Shinies each.

Image Source: Double Dagger Studio via Twinfinite

Here is what you can buy:

Watermelon, Pear, Tangelo, Grapes Ginko, Taiyaki, Daikon, Salmon Nigiri Traffic Cone, Cowboy, Space Helmet, Witch Frog, Mouse, Seal, Hedgehog Panda, Rabbit, Shark, Axolotyl

Task Hats

Image Source: Double Dagger Studio via Twinfinite

Top Hat – complete the final Find The Chameleon task Duck Hat – complete the Reunite The Family duck task Shiba Hat – complete the Fetch The Dog’s Balls task

Glowing Ball Locations

Image Source: Double Dagger Studio via Twinfinite

Ladybug Hat – on a van roof Apple Hat – by a white car Hard Hat – near the construction site Corn Hood – by the dog near the construction site Banana Hat – behind the small grocery store Bao Hat – on a rooftop Turtle Hat – near a mint green scooter behind a wall Satsuma Hat – behind a construction site fence Tiger Hat – hop up on the truck, past blowing air vents and up vines Sunflower Hat – after getting the tiger hat go back along the vines and to the left side of the building. Climb around all the way to the top. Cactus Hat – behind the statue in the kid’s playground Mushroom Hat – in a small zen garden Onigiri Hat – inside a washroom accessed through a window Butterfly Hat – behind some roadwork fences Fish Hat – in through a gap to your right as you walk past the river Little Devil Hat – building with a puddle, opposite the construction site, climb the vines all the way up to the top Eggplant Hat – in behind the soccer goal, up the vines Crab Hat – out of the sewer grate and straight ahead up the vine to the top of the building

Image Source: Double Dagger Studio via Twinfinite

That is every hat we have found so far but we spy a few extra spaces in our inventory so watch this space to see if more are yet to be discovered! For more Little Kitty, Big City guides check out where to find fish, and how to get 25 Shinies to give to Crow.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more