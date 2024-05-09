Where To Find 25 Shinies in Little Kitty, Big City

The first big challenge you encounter in the city-exploring kitten game is to find shinies in Little Kitty, Big City. As a cat completely lost in a huge city, a kindly crow offers to help you in exchange for 25 shiny items left lying around the open world. To progress the story you’ll need to find them, so here’s where they are.

Little Kitty, Big City Shinies Locations

Below is a list of locations where you can easily find 25 shinies in Little Kitty, Big City. Note that this isn’t an exhaustive list, as the sandbox city is seemingly teeming with shiny items if you look closely enough. Instead, we’ve listed the locations where we found the 25 needed for this objective. More of them unlock afterward as you uncover more areas, but that’s not much help after you’ve completed the initial objective.

Shiny Locations in Little Kitty, Big City

On top of the blue car around the corner from the crow. On top of the parking lot payment machine. Hidden under a traffic cone on the left-hand side of the main street, and one under the traffic cone right next to the crow. At the doorstep of an open gate at the end of the main street. On the corrugated roof above where you first find the chameleon. Above this corrugated roof and to the left-hand side of the overall building’s roof. Beneath a traffic cone next to the building site. Up to three can be found by diving into trash cans and wiggling the left stick. Two are hidden in a nest above the building to the left of the purple soccer goal. On the floor of the road approaching the building site. On top of a pipe that you can climb up on the road towards the building site. Two in the pipes you can climb into in the building site – one along the plank approaching the pipes and one above them. You get one after pulling Tanuki the raccoon out of a pipe in the building site. On the floor after going through the alcove next to the light green van. Two along the stall roofs opposite the building site. Under a cone next to the blue vending machine. On the brown-green welcome mat outside the building with green windows.

What Happens When You Find 25 Shinies?

Once you’ve collected 25 shinies (which you can check in your inventory by going to the Pause menu), head back to the crow for a chat. After briefly disappearing, the crow drops a red fish for you to eat. This is important for two reasons.

Firstly, it increases your energy and means you can start the climb back up into your apartment complex, which is the game’s main objective.

Secondly, eating this fish unlocks a new ability for your playable kitten. You can now climb the green ivy vines lurking on walls and gates, letting you access new areas of the map. That said, you only have a limited energy meter and it depletes quite quickly, so you’ll need to be precise when climbing to avoid falling.

