Little Kitty Big City is a cozy indie game where you can play as a cat. If you can’t wait to get your hands on this new title, you can find out the Little Kitty Big City release time countdown and other useful info by reading this article.

When Is the Little Kitty Big City Release Time?

Little Kitty Big City will be released on May 9, 2024 at 9 AM on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. Unlike most triple-A games, you cannot pre-order this title and must wait until its release time to purchase it. However, you can already buy its downloadable soundtrack ahead of time if you want to listen to the music.

Little Kitty Big City is somewhat similar to the popular Untitled Goose Game. You control a small black kitten causing chaos in the city. From dropping pots to leaving paw marks on the ground, the level of shenanigans you can attempt is endless.

Image Source: Double Dagger Studio

The game also lets you customize the kitty’s appearance with cute head accessories that can make your protagonist more unique. Here are some cosmetics you can find in the game:

Corn

Cowboy hat

Crab

Daikon

Eggplant

Frog

Grapes

Koala

Ladybug

Mouse

Besides causing chaos, you can encounter various animals you can befriend in Little Kitty Big City. For example, you can chat with a wild raccoon dog inside the construction zone. You can also speak with a smart crow or gather a group of innocent ducklings as your followers.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about humans since the kitty seems intent on messing around with people. Luckily, they can’t seem to get mad at a cute kitten like you, so you will never get punished.

That’s everything you need to know about Little Kitty Big City release time. For more gaming content, you can check out our list of the best cozy games you should play.

