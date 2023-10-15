Top 15 Best Cozy Games That’ll Turn You Into a Couch Potato

Whether you’re sick, stressed out, or you’re ready to relax, there’s no doubting the power of a cozy game to help you decompress. They typically have low stakes, a fun gameplay loop, or their world is easy to immerse yourself in. Some comfy games have all three, and more. Since your schedule is wide open, you’re better off filling it with one of the best cozy games that’ll definitely turn you into a couch potato.

15. Minecraft

Image Source: Mojang

Minecraft follows the same freedom you experience with Animal Crossing: New Horizons but with much more building and fighting. The game has no real end; it could go on forever if you like. What your focus is on any particular day is entirely up to you. However, unlike Animal Crossing, Minecraft gives you the freedom to build towering bases, homes, or statues in your honor.

As for the other parts of the game, like the combat, it couldn’t be any simpler. In fact, you don’t even have to deal with creepers and Vindicators if you don’t want to. That’s what Creative Mode is for, giving you an infinite space to just build to your heart’s content. It’s even better with a few buddies at your side!

14. Astroneer

Image Source: System Era Softworks

I usually wouldn’t call a survival game “cozy,” but Astroneer’s art style and low stakes just make me sink into the chair with comfort. It’s complemented by a soundtrack and sound effects that perfectly fit the setting. Not even the consequence of death changes the fact that it’s a very comfortable experience that you can easily immerse yourself in.

The progression system in Astroneer is also doing some of the lifting, given how simple and satisfying it is. It starts with a few short expeditions to get a printer going, and before you know it, you’re cruising in a buggy. And with the ability to manipulate terrain, you can build roads to make travel easier.

13. Coffee Talk

Image Source: Toge Productions

Coffee Talk is, without a doubt, just as warm and cozy as a delicious cup of coffee. But not just any coffee—your favorite kind of coffee, just how you like it. So, order your usual, enjoy the smell, and relax because Coffee Talk insists you exist in the moment, at least until your cup is empty.

Think of Coffee Talk as an interactive visual novel. You are a barista with mad coffee-making skills, and every night your business opens, people from all walks of life stop by to have a drink. These aren’t ordinary people, though; it’s Seattle if Seattle were inhabited by a mix of fantasy creatures like vampires and elves. Despite being fantastical creatures, they have very human problems, and it’s up to you to give them advice.

12. Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET

Dave the Diver’s combination of atmosphere, music, gameplay loop, and charming characters is what solidified its spot as one of the best cozy games. Sure, keeping tabs on your oxygen and dodging hostile critters might feel stressful at times, but not even death is that big of a deal. You don’t even have to worry about a game over screen.

Despite the sharks and bosses, the stakes are simply too low in Dave the Diver. You set the pace, decide to fight or flee, and not all is lost if you “die.” You won’t make as much cash but can always start another dive. Trying to min-max every single dive tips the balance into a not-so-cozy experience, so take your time, don’t overextend, and enjoy the sights!

11. Forager

Image Source: HopFrog

Forager is one of those games that makes you feel like a time traveler. You start off playing in the morning and get so busy micro-managing your real estate that it’s suddenly the afternoon. And that’s only a single facet of the game; there’s much more to see here!

You get a plot of land (to start) that is constantly spawning with resources. Naturally, you start hacking away at trees, mining nodes, and gathering food. Soon after, you’re building a furnace, crafting weapons, learning new skills, and raiding dungeons. The loop of investing materials into new factories and more land is incredibly addicting, and you never feel rushed. Like Animal Crossing, you’re the one who sets the pacing.

10. Pikuniku

Image Source: Sectordub

You know what’s better than being cozy? Being cozy with a buddy. If you have kids, Pikuniku is a blast to play, and it’s pretty adorable, too. Simply put, Pikuniku is a puzzle game with some light platforming. And if you’re worried about difficulty, don’t be. I played with my youngest (he’s eight), and we didn’t have any trouble.

Pikuniku is still a lot of fun on your own, too. Instead of a series of puzzles, there’s an entire campaign involving a whimsical revolution. It’s cute, funny, and can be completed in a single afternoon. So, grab some warm socks, a few snacks, your favorite blanket, and enjoy!

9. Pokemon Snap

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Snap isn’t your typical Pokemon game; all you do is take pictures of Pokemon in their natural habitats. That’s not to say it isn’t as involved as the mainline series, like Scarlet and Violet, but it’s still very entertaining, has its own secrets, and maintains a really chill atmosphere throughout. I’m ecstatic that a whole new generation gets to experience such a unique spin-off on the Nintendo Switch.

Along with Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Snap was my jam back in the days of the Nintendo 64. So many afternoons were spent tossing food at Pokemon just to get them to hold still long enough for the perfect picture. And don’t get me started on getting Gyrados to appear. Pokemon Snap was comfy then, and its remake is just as comfy today!

8. PowerWash Simulator

Image Source: FuturLab

No one expected a game about cleaning to be so good, not to mention popular, but I totally understand why. Taking something that has caked on mud, dirt, and god knows what and renewing it again is such a satisfying feeling. PowerWash Simulator isn’t just a cleaning game—it’s a dopamine factory.

You have a wide variety of cleaning tools at your disposal—extensions, nozzles, cleaning liquids, modifications (for style), clothing (for style), and the power washer itself. One day, you’re cleaning the rust off a swing; the next, you’re beautifying a dirty home. You’ll go on to clean more exotic objects, too, like firetrucks, theme parks, and the Mars Rover!

7. Slime Rancher 1 & 2

Image Source: Monomi Park

When you wind up a thousand lightyears away from Earth, you’re bound to come across something bizarre, like a planet full of cute and cuddly slime creatures. Well, that’s precisely what Beatrix LeBeau found, and those critters need wrangling, and you’re just the person for the job.

Slime Rancher is a wholly unique genre-bending experience—a mix of farm simulator, sandbox, and resource gathering. Everything you do, like growing crops, helps you work towards gathering more and more slimes and uncovering the myriad of secrets strewn about the world. And like Minecraft, it has just enough action to keep you awake, but cozy nonetheless.

6. Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe

As your doctor, I’m giving you a prescription for Stardew Valley. It is the quintessential farm life simulator, with a hefty dose of life. Few games embody such a casual experience while still having so many things to do at your leisure. It’s satisfying to create a to-do list and see that work pay off, like beautifying your home or expanding your farmland. You’re only limited by your energy!

Of course, the other half of Stardew Valley is just as rewarding. If you aren’t interested in speaking with the townsfolk and getting to know them, you miss out on many genuinely sweet moments. You can even find romance in them there hills and valleys!

5. TOEM

Image Source: Something We Made

TOEM has no right being as delightful and endearing as it is, and you’ll have a hard time finding another game that can top it. The game wraps you in its super sweet characters, lovely aesthetic, and simplistic mechanics. It’s like enjoying a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup on a chilly day.

Much like Pokemon Snap, TOEM is all about taking pictures; in fact, it’s your most powerful tool for completing quests, like snapping photos of edible plants to get accepted as a scout or filling out your compendium. Best of all, TOEM is very kid-friendly and only takes a handful of hours to complete!

4. Townscaper

Image Source: Oskar Stålberg

Townscaper sneaks up on you when you least expect it. I toyed with its simplistic mechanics the first time I booted it up, just to see how the game worked. Before I knew it, an hour passed, and I sank six inches into the couch.

It doesn’t require a whole lot of brain power, either. You use the action button to create houses, but depending on the landscape around that spot, it might spawn a platform, a set of stairs, or an alley adorned with flags. There’s even a particular method of building lighthouses using a simple tower and color!

3. Terra Nil

Image Source: Free Lives

While Townscaper has you creating cities for the sole purpose of imagination, Terra Nil tasks you with saving the environment. It’s a unique twist on the city-builder genre since you won’t be creating bustling metropolises but efficient machines that help clean oceans, enrich soil, and repair the ecosystem. When you’ve done that for a particular area, you pack up and head to the next spot.

Terra Nil offers a challenging experience, which is to be expected when you’re terraforming a dead landscape, but it’s always exciting and enjoyable. In fact, it has a Zen-like quality to it. You take pride in seeing a once desolate place flourish with wildlife and massive, healthy trees.

2. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Considering the combat alone, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may not be some peoples’ idea of a “cozy” game, but I’d argue a little conflict doesn’t exempt it. Not for me, anyway. And to be honest, the combat isn’t all that elaborate to begin with, especially with the Zonai powers you’re given early on. In fact, it makes combat more fun and hilariously entertaining!

What makes it comfy for me is just how enjoyable it is to pick a direction and see what I can find. The Zonai powers and Zonai devices exponentially enhance that feeling. I can waste an hour building elaborate flying machines, go Bubbulfrog hunting, or search every square inch for another dungeon. There’s no rush at all to finish the game. So, Ganon can wait because I’m too busy torturing Koroks!

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Image Source: Nintendo

If we’re talking about a comfortable experience, there’s no way we’re going to leave out Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Look up “cozy” in the dictionary, and you’ll see New Horizons. It has a wonderful cast of the most adorable and memorable characters, like Shino, Ankha, and Isabelle. On top of that, the art direction has so much charm!

The goal is to…well, the thing is, Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn’t really pressure you with tasks. What you do is up to you! So, if you want to spend the day catching butterflies, watering flowers, or landscaping, then that’s totally your prerogative. Just decorating your home is worth hours of quiet fun.

And that caps off the last of the best cozy games of all time. What better way to end our list than with Animal Crossing? You’re probably comatose after all that sugary sweet goodness, so if you’re looking for something to get your heart racing, you can check out our list of the best horror games you’ve never heard of.