Stardew Valley Wiki Guide: How to, Tips, Tricks, and More

Stardew Valley is a farm simulator/RPG reminiscent of Harvest Moon. Players will manage their farms, explore the world, and become a part of the community of Pelican Town. There is tons to do that will help you on your adventure to becoming the best farmer the town has ever seen, and it can get pretty challenging. We’ve put together a list of handy guides and information that will help you to get through this vast world.
General Wiki Guides
- Best Stardew Valley Mods
- Tips and Tricks for Beginners
- How to Save Your Game and Exit
- How to Fast Travel Around Town
- How to Craft Items and What They Do
- All Skills and How to Level Them For Rewards
- What to Do in the Winter
- How to Fix the Bus and Go to Calico Desert
- What the Train Does For You
- Where to Go For the Flower Dance
- How to Make Money
- How to Cook Recipes in Your Kitchen
- How to Upgrade All Tools and What They Do
- Can I Sleep Outside in Stardew Valley? Answered
- Is Stardew Valley Cross Platform? Answered
- How to Upgrade Your House
- Where to Find Squid Kid in Stardew Valley & What It Does
- Is Stardew Valley on PS5?
- Games Like Stardew Valley
Resources Wiki Guides
- How to Smelt Copper, Iron, and Gold into Bars
- Where to Get Copper, Iron, and Gold Ores
- How to Get Clay
- How to Get Hardwood
- Where to Get Coal
- All Golden Walnut Locations
Villagers Wiki Guides
- How to Get Married and Who You Can Marry
- All Villagers and How to Befriend Them
- All Festivals and Birthdays
- Where to Find the Dwarf
- What Does Marnie Like in Stardew Valley? Answered
- Where Is the Flower Dance in Stardew Valley? Answered
Farming Wiki Guides
- All Crops and How Much They’re Worth
- How to Get Hay
- How to Get All Animals and Livestock
- How to Feed Chickens
- Where to Get Snow Yams
- How to Get a Void Egg and Chicken
- How to Build a Silo
- How to Get a Dinosaur
- When Does Spring, Summer, Fall, & Winter End
- How to Get a Dog or a Cat For a Pet
- Where to Get a Rabbit’s Foot
- How to Get Seed Maker in Stardew Valley
- Scarecrow Radius, Explained
- Should You Choose Mushrooms or Fruit Bats?
Fishing Wiki Guides
- How to Fish and Attach Bait
- Where to Catch Sandfish
- Where to Catch Pufferfish
- Where to Catch Ghostfish
- How to Get Blobfish
Stardew Valley Quests Wiki Guides
Item Guides
