How To Get a Blobfish in Stardew Valley & What It’s Used For

Image via ConcernedApe

Of all the fish you can catch in Stardew Valley, the Blobfish is certainly one of the most unique. It’s also one of the most elusive fish to get your hands on, but getting it is more about the journey than the result. Here’s how to get a Blobfish in Stardew Valley and what you use them for.

Where Can You Catch the Blobfish in Stardew Valley?

The Blobfish in Stardew Valley actually can’t be caught in any of the regular fishing locations, but can only be caught in the Submarine at the Night Market. You can catch it anytime the Night Market is open, from 5pm to 2am on the beach. Unfortunately, the Night Market only takes place during the Winter from the 15th to the 17th, so you’ll have to plan out some time to go fishing while it’s in town.

You are technically able to catch the Blobfish at other times of year, but only if you have Magic Bait. You’ve also got to fish off the left side of the leftmost pier on the beach, all the way at the end, in particular. This is more of a late-game solution in order to get the Magic Bait, but if you find yourself wanting a Blobfish in your recipe and you’ve got some Magic Bait to spare, it’ll certainly do in a pinch.

The Blobfish is also the only other fish than the Pufferfish to behave as a “Floater,” so it’s good to prepare your fishing lures accordingly. I personally prefer the Cork Bobber because it increases the overall size of the fishing bar, so you can cover more of the overall meter. Finally, the Blobfish also can appear in the Master Fishing Bundle if you remix your bundles in the Community Center.

That’s all there is for how to catch the Blobfish in Stardew Valley. While really only acting as any other fish in the valley, it’s certainly unique to have in your collection. It’s just misunderstood, that’s all. If you’re looking for other Stardew Guides like the radius of a Scarecrow, check out some of the links below.

