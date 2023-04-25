What Is the Radius of a Scarecrow in Stardew Valley? Answered

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Chucklefish

In Stardew Valley, you’ve got a lot of tools at your disposal. While underrated, the scarecrow is one of the most essential tools in your arsenal because it protects your crops from unwanted guests, but it isn’t always clear as to how much of your farm will be protected. Here’s how big the radius is on scarecrows in Stardew Valley.

How Big Is the Radius of Scarecrows in Stardew Valley?

The scarecrows in Stardew Valley protect a circular crop radius of 248 tiles, meaning eight tiles to the North, South, East and West, with six tiles to the Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest. The same goes for all of the eight different Rarecrows that you can collect, even though they are significantly more valuable than the standard Scarecrow.

Image via Stardew Valley Wiki

If you want to maximize the crops that your Scarecrows protect, place them in the middle of a 17×17 square, barring 10 tiles cut out of each corner. The more occupied tiles within its range, the more crows will be scared off, which they’ll happily report to you if you talk to them.

Compared to the Scarecrow and assorted Rarecrows, the Deluxe Scarecrow has a significantly larger radius, allowing for more coverage of your farm. After collecting all eight Rarecrows, you will receive the recipe for crafting a Deluxe Scarecrow, which protects double the range of the regular ones. This means they cover a circle with a radius of 16 tiles, protecting 888 total tiles. Somebody needs to give those guys a raise.

As of now, the Scarecrows of Pelican Town aren’t able to water the crops that they protect, so until that day comes we’ll just have to appreciate them for all the crows they scare away. That’s all we’ve got as to how big the radius is on Scarecrows in Stardew Valley.

